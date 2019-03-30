Huawei P30 Pro: First software update with camera improvements, and March security patch rolls out

Huawei is rolling out the first software update for its recently launched flagship smartphone, the Huawei P30 Pro. Considering that the software update is rolling out before the general availability of the device, it is likely that this generally addresses the issues that have been reported to the company after the feedback of reviewers and other users who got early access to the device. The changelog of the update confirms our guess as it indicates that Huawei has done a lot of small changes to key features of the device.

The new update is about 404MB in file size and brings the EMUI version to 9.1.0.124 with build number C431E4R2P2. Taking a look at the changes in the device, the new update brings improvements to the performance of the camera “in certain scenarios”. According to the report by HuaweiHub, the company has also fixed a bug that resulted in the audio and video to go out of sync when a user was playing back Instagram videos that were recorded in Hands-free mode. Huawei has also improved the performance of the optical in-display fingerprint scanner that comes with the device.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Other changes include the addition of third-party app notifications when the display is off, fixes to a bug that prevented users from using SwiftKey keyboard in certain conditions and last but not least, March 2019 Android security patch. The report added that the update has reached a small number of devices as there are not a lot many devices in the market.

It is unclear if the new update will come pre-installed out of the box for the devices that will start shipping starting April 5 when the device is set to release in the market. In case it does not then this update will be waiting to be installed as soon as users take their new Huawei P30 Pro device out of the box. This comes just days after Huawei launched its Huawei P30 Pro and P30 on the international stage at an event in Paris.