Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its P30 Pro smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch along with some new features and bug fixes to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out for the users based in India. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications mention new liquid lens camera

The latest update carries the software build version EMUI 10.1.0.146 and is about 4.69GB in size, RPRNA reports. The device runs on the latest EMUI 10.1 OS, the company’s latest custom skin on top of Android. As per the changelog, the update introduces a new Always On Display clock to change colors dynamically based on the time of day. It also adds three fingerprints unlock animation options. Also Read - Huawei license with US expires, could affect Android updates

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

With the new software, the device will now allow you to pick up voice and video calls on your phone from your Huawei laptop. It also brings an updated Split-screen mode with Multi-Window dock. As per the Android bulletin changelog, the July 2020 security patch mentions fixes for 2 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 2 critical and 1 high issues in the system component. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

The Huawei P30 Pro OTA update is currently available for users based in India. However, it will be available in other regions soon. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Huawei P30 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 40-megapixel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 40W fast charging support.