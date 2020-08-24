comscore Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India
News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

News

With the new update, the Huawei P30 Pro will now allow you to pick up voice and video calls on your phone from your Huawei laptop.

  • Published: August 24, 2020 8:01 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro 7

(Representational image)

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its P30 Pro smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch along with some new features and bug fixes to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out for the users based in India. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications mention new liquid lens camera

The latest update carries the software build version EMUI 10.1.0.146 and is about 4.69GB in size, RPRNA reports. The device runs on the latest EMUI 10.1 OS, the company’s latest custom skin on top of Android. As per the changelog, the update introduces a new Always On Display clock to change colors dynamically based on the time of day. It also adds three fingerprints unlock animation options. Also Read - Huawei license with US expires, could affect Android updates

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

With the new software, the device will now allow you to pick up voice and video calls on your phone from your Huawei laptop. It also brings an updated Split-screen mode with Multi-Window dock. As per the Android bulletin changelog, the July 2020 security patch mentions fixes for 2 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 2 critical and 1 high issues in the system component. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

The Huawei P30 Pro OTA update is currently available for users based in India. However, it will be available in other regions soon. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Huawei P30 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 40-megapixel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 40W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 8:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

59990

Android 9 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Quad Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch
Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

Telecom

Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

Xiaomi India set to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7

Smart TVs

Xiaomi India set to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7

Five upcoming smartphones you should look forward to

Photo Gallery

Five upcoming smartphones you should look forward to

Five upcoming smartphones you should look forward to

Photo Gallery

Five upcoming smartphones you should look forward to

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC

Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications surface

News

Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications surface
Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why

News

Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why
Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M सीरीज के सबसे दमदार स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत आई सामने

Realme Narzo 20 अगले महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, फीचर्स आए सामने

वनप्लस लॉन्च करेगी सस्ता OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 460 चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Apple अपने सबसे लोकप्रिय iPhones को कर सकता है डिस्कन्टिन्यू, जानें वजह

Moto G9 स्मार्टफोन 48 MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 11,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch
Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India
LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC
Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

News

Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch
OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

News

OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers