Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India
Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India: Check the changelog

Huawei P30 Pro has been moved to quarterly update cycle.

  Published: May 28, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Photo: Dharmik Patel

Huawei P30 Pro is getting a security update for May 2020 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has started pushing out the update in the country in the form of a staged OTA release. Huawei P30 Pro is the last flagship smartphone launched by the company in India. The Chinese smartphone did not launch the Mate 30 series in India but is expected to launch the P40 series soon. Huawei has also shifted the P30 Pro to a quarterly update cycle as opposed to monthly roll out offered for newer models. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 now tipped to use 5nm Kirin 1000 processor

Huawei P30 Pro May 2020 security patch

We got the update on our review unit and it is a 135MB download. In the past, Huawei has pushed a number of new features alongside security updates. However, this time, we are only getting a security patch and hence the download package is smaller. Huawei notes that this update will not erase your personal data but it recommends users to back up any important data before updating to the new firmware. The new update brings the firmware to version 10.0.0.210(C675E4R1P4) and updates Android security patch level to May 1, 2020. Also Read - UK plans to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G network

The update brings fixes to various issues that are categorized as Critical, High, Medium and Low. It patches vulnerabilities CVE-2020-0096, CVE-2020-0103 that are classified as critical. These vulnerabilities are related to frameworks and systems that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file or transmission. In addition to these vulnerabilities, there are also fixes categorized as medium and high belonging to framework, media framework or the system. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 launched as an affordable 5G smartphone

Despite the ongoing battle with the US government, Huawei has managed to release security updates. However, it has moved Huawei P30 Pro, which is just over a year old, to a quarterly update cycle. The company is facing the strain of not having direct access to Google Mobile Services. With the new restrictions imposed by the US government, it doesn’t seem like Huawei will have access to Google services soon. While it is expected to release software and security updates, there might be limitations on them too.

  Published Date: May 28, 2020 1:06 PM IST

