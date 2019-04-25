comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update with camera enhancements and more
News

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update with camera enhancements and more

News

The Huawei P30 Pro's latest software update brings significant improvements in terms of camera enhancement, fingerprint unlock, audio-video synchronization and the display, the company announced.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 8:57 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro 7

Earlier this month, Huawei launched its latest Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. Now, the device has received a new software update, which brings significant improvements in terms of camera enhancement, fingerprint unlock, audio-video synchronization and the display, as per the company. Furthermore, the update also offers the latest Google security patch; however, Huawei hasn’t mentioned the exact month of the security patch.

Additionally, the company says that the newly released update will further boost the Camera’s night mode and will offer better low light photography experience. The SuperZoom feature of the Camera also received additional enhancements. The unlock sensitivity of the in-Screen Fingerprint sensor is now improved and will offer “faster, offering a quick and secure identity authentication process,” Huawei said.

More than 80% smartphone makers selling devices at lower than industry standard: CMR

Also Read

More than 80% smartphone makers selling devices at lower than industry standard: CMR

The software update also adds support for three-way message notification. All the Huawei P30 Pro owners will get the latest software update via OTA (over-the-air), which will hit devices gradually over the next few days. To recall, the Huawei Pro comes with a price label of Rs 71,990 in India. It is available for purchase via Amazon India. The device packs a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display and a 4,200mAh battery. It is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 980 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Optics wise, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. At the back, the handset features a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel OIS-enabled periscope lens. There is also a 3D time of flight sensor on the rear side for better depth sensing. Moreover, the Huawei P30 Pro flaunts a glass back and is IP68 water and dust resistance. The latest flagship from Huawei ships with Android 9 Pie operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 8:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update
News
Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update
Fortnite developers work 70-hours a week

Gaming

Fortnite developers work 70-hours a week

PS4 Exclusive Days Gone first patch is apparently almost 24GB

Gaming

PS4 Exclusive Days Gone first patch is apparently almost 24GB

Over 80% smartphone makers selling devices below ASP

News

Over 80% smartphone makers selling devices below ASP

Nvidia reportedly working on a 2-in-1 Shield tablet

News

Nvidia reportedly working on a 2-in-1 Shield tablet

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update

Over 80% smartphone makers selling devices below ASP

Nvidia reportedly working on a 2-in-1 Shield tablet

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China

Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update
Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू हुई Smart Devices सेल, 75% डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें ये डिवाइस

एक्शन और रोमांच से भरपूर हैं ये बंदूक वाले मोबाइल गेम, ऐसे करें फ्री में डाउनलोड

Vodafone ने 139 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, 5GB डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग का फायदा

WHO की चेतावनी: 5 साल से कम उम्र वाले बच्चों के लिए 1 घंटे से ज्यादा TV, मोबाइल देखना होगा खतरनाक!

Amazon Summer Sale 4 मई से होगी शुरू: OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y3 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन मिलेंगे सस्ते दाम पर

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update
News
Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update
Over 80% smartphone makers selling devices below ASP

News

Over 80% smartphone makers selling devices below ASP
Nvidia reportedly working on a 2-in-1 Shield tablet

News

Nvidia reportedly working on a 2-in-1 Shield tablet
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India