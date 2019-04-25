Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update with camera enhancements and more

Earlier this month, Huawei launched its latest Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. Now, the device has received a new software update, which brings significant improvements in terms of camera enhancement, fingerprint unlock, audio-video synchronization and the display, as per the company. Furthermore, the update also offers the latest Google security patch; however, Huawei hasn’t mentioned the exact month of the security patch.

Additionally, the company says that the newly released update will further boost the Camera’s night mode and will offer better low light photography experience. The SuperZoom feature of the Camera also received additional enhancements. The unlock sensitivity of the in-Screen Fingerprint sensor is now improved and will offer “faster, offering a quick and secure identity authentication process,” Huawei said.

The software update also adds support for three-way message notification. All the Huawei P30 Pro owners will get the latest software update via OTA (over-the-air), which will hit devices gradually over the next few days. To recall, the Huawei Pro comes with a price label of Rs 71,990 in India. It is available for purchase via Amazon India. The device packs a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display and a 4,200mAh battery. It is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 980 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Optics wise, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. At the back, the handset features a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel OIS-enabled periscope lens. There is also a 3D time of flight sensor on the rear side for better depth sensing. Moreover, the Huawei P30 Pro flaunts a glass back and is IP68 water and dust resistance. The latest flagship from Huawei ships with Android 9 Pie operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.