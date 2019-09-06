Huawei has waited till IFA 2019 to make two big announcements. One of them is around its flagship P30 Pro. This smartphone is getting two major upgrades – one of the inside and one outside. Let’s take a deeper dive into what’s new with the Huawei P30 Pro.

Starting off with the outside, and the Huawei P30 Pro get two classy new color variants. What we see is in line with the previous leaks. Huawei is calling them ‘Misty Lavender’ and ‘Mystic Blue’. Unlike the flashy Breathing Crystal variant, these new colors look a tad sedated. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Apart from the new color schemes, the Huawei P30 Pro is also getting a new finish, which makes the smartphone feel new. There is now a two-tone finish, which reminds you of the Google Pixels. The top third of the phone gets a glass-like finish, while the bottom two thirds gets a frosted matte finish.

Huawei P30 Pro software upgrade

Huawei has also announced a brand new EMUI update for the P30 Pro. The latest EMUI 10 is based on Android 10, and should soon reach all the P30 Pro units. It is also likely to run out-of-the-box on the upcoming Mate 30 series.

As you would expect, Huawei’s EMUI 10 takes the best its from Android 10, and introduces a refreshed UI. As per AndroidCentral, you get a new notification shade, visual upgrades to the launcher, new icons for native apps, and much improved navigation gestures. Other changes include a system-wide Dark Theme, and an overhauled Leica-themed camera app.

Features Huawei P30 Pro Price 71990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,200mAh

