Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked

It was expected that Chinese smartphone maker Huawei would share some details about its upcoming P30 series at the MWC 2019, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the company only happened to share the official launch date of the device. The next-generation Huawei P30 series will be officially unveiled on March 26 at an event in Paris.

Despite that we have been constantly seeing leaks of renders of the P30 series smartphones and now we have a look at what appears to be the real device in hands-on photos. These were uncovered by Slashleaks. And these offer a view of the weird looking camera setup on the back of the Huawei P30 Pro. The primary cameras are set up in a vertical setup with three camera holes, with the third hole being square, which is where we expect to see the 10x lossless camera to be. There appears to be another camera below the flash as well. Our look at these photos is courtesy to Richard Yu who is the company CEO.

Huawei P30 Pro expected specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P30 Pro is expected to flaunt an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options.

WATCH: Huawei P20 Pro Review

The Huawei P30 Pro’s triple-camera system is expected to include a normal wide-angle camera with f/1.6 aperture lens, a telephoto lens supporting up to 10x lossless zoom, and an ultra wide-angle lens from LEICA, accompanied by laser autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash. The rumors so far indicate that Huawei will use Sony’s 38-megapixel IMX607 sensor. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with latest EMUI 9 skin on top.