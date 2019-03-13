comscore
  Huawei P30 Pro key specs, features confirmed via benchmarking websites
Huawei P30 Pro key specs, features confirmed via benchmarking websites

The Huawei P30 Pro will be unveiled at a global event in Paris on March 26.

  Published: March 13, 2019 11:36 AM IST
Image Credit: Roland Quandt

Huawei’s March 26 launch event is fast approaching. The Chinese manufacturer will be debuting the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro flagship phones at the global event that will be held in Paris. Huawei could be internally testing the P30 Pro ahead of its launch as the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmarking platforms. These listings have revealed the key specs of the phone.

Recent reports have revealed that the Huawei P30 Pro that is heading to the European markets has a model number of VOG-L29. The same model has surfaced on Geekbench and AnTuTu. The Geekbench listing of the P30 Pro reveals that it includes 8GB of RAM, and it is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. The Kirin 980 powered Huawei P30 Pro has scored 3,289 and 9,817 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. These scores reveal that the performance of the device will be similar to other Kirin 980 driven flagship phones like the Mate 20 Pro.

On AnTuTu, the VOG-L29 Huawei P30 Pro has recorded an average benchmarking score of 286,152, which is bit low compared to phones like Mate 20 series, Honor V20 and Honor Magic 2 that have been spotted with 300,000 plus scores. The reason for this could be the fact that the VOG-L29 appearing on AnTuTu could be a pre-production unit.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The AnTuTu listing of the Huawei P30 Pro has confirmed that it will be arriving with Kirin 980 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of native storage. The display of the phone will carry support for full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. AnTuTu has further confirmed through its Weibo post that the P30 Pro has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a 40-megapixel primary sensor in its rear-mounted camera unit.

Recent reports have revealed that it will be equipped with an OLED screen with waterdrop-style notch. The handset is expected to arrive with in-display fingerprint scanner, 10x hybrid zoom enabled quad camera setup and 40W fast charging.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 11:36 AM IST

