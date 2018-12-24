Huawei P30 Pro renders leaked; reveals display with water drop notch, quad cameras at the back

Huawei seems to be working on launching its next flagship smartphone, the Huawei P30 series in the coming months. The P30 series will act as a successor to the current P20 line-up. As part of the series, the company is expected to launch three smartphones including the P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite. This lineup is separate from the foldable and the 5G-enabled devices that the company has promised on separate occasions to compete with Samsung. A number of rumors about the possible specifications of the P30 and P30 Pro have surfaced on the internet in the past few weeks.

To recap, as reported previously, the company is likely to launch P30 along with a triple camera setup on the back of the device along with a 24-megapixel camera sensor. Talking about the P30 Pro, Huawei is likely to add a quad camera set up on the back along with support for 10x lossless zoom. Amidst all these rumors, what appears to the final renders for the Huawei P30 Pro have been spotted on the internet. The design does not see any fundamental changes, instead, it comes with relatively smaller changes from the P20 Pro.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The render was initially posted on Chinese social media website, Weibo and then later spotted on SlashLeaks. Taking a closer look at the design, we can see the quad camera set up on the back in vertical format. The setup also includes an LED flash module and sports the Leica branding. Moving to the front of the device, we can see a water drop notch along with a chin on the bottom of the display.

The back seems to come with a similar glass finish with a gradient and the render also shows the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device. There is no additional information on the pricing or the launch date of the P30 lineup. It may, however, see a launch in February next year at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 in Barcelona.