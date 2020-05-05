comscore Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with GMS is set for launch | BGR India
  • Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google Mobile Services is set for launch; reveals company data
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google Mobile Services is set for launch; reveals company data

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will help the Chinese smartphone maker in markets like Europe where Google Mobile Services remain indispensable.

  • Updated: May 5, 2020 1:18 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro Long Term Review 1

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Huawei P30 Pro might be getting a new edition complete with Google Mobile Services. Huawei Germany has launched a promo on its website for the P30 lineup where customers buying the smartphone get a free MediaPad T30 10 tablet and a case for it. The list of smartphones eligible for this offer include the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, and Huawei P30 Pro New Edition. The mention of the last device in this list has raised suspicion that Huawei is set to launch a new device. Also Read - Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera listed on Amazon India; launch seems imminent

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition moniker appears multiple times in the Terms and Conditions page. The promotion being run by Huawei, Vodafone and Otelo shows that this is a completely different smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker also seems to have gone extra lengths to depict that these two phones are different. Huawei updated the P30 series with a new color option at IFA 2019 in September last year. Now, it seems to be preparing to add a new smartphone altogether to last year’s product lineup. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Huawei launched the P30 Lite New Edition with more RAM and storage and support for GMS early this year. We could be seeing a similar refresh for the Huawei P30 Pro as well. Since Huawei P30 Pro is already certified, the company will be able to pre-load Google services. If priced lower than the launch of Huawei P30 Pro, the company might earn support in markets like Europe. The promo page, according to GSMArena, says the new phone will be available for pre-order starting May 15. Also Read - Huawei says P40 Series is all about blended camera experience; hints at India launch

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review: The last great GMS phone from Huawei?

Huawei P30 Pro is already available with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The New Edition might come with 12GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage. This new version of the P30 Pro could be the first with 12GB of RAM in the P series. This particularly makes sense in markets where Google services are indispensable. Huawei Mobile Services is yet to take off in a big way and till that time, Huawei P30 Pro New Edition might work for the company.

  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 1:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 5, 2020 1:18 PM IST

