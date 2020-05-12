comscore Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched | BGR India
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is priced at 749 Euros, which is around Rs 61,450 in India. The new member of the Huawei P30 series is available for pre-order.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 series was launched back in 2019, and is already available in India. Now, the company has unveiled a new edition to the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. It ships with Android 10 out of the box. Yes, the latest Huawei phone also comes with Google Mobile Services. The phone is listed in several color variants, including Silver Frost, Aurora, and Black.

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is priced at 749 Euros, which is around Rs 61,450 in India. The new member of the Huawei P30 series is available for purchase via the company’s official Germany website. The device is available for pre-order and the Chinese company will start shipping from June 1. Read on to know more about new Huawei handset.

As for the features, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition comes with a design similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. With the new phone, the company has offered a new Silver Frost color variant. You get a 6.47-inch curved OLED display, which supports Full HD+ resolution. It features an in-screen fingerprint reader as well. The panel can also emit sound. It packs a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC, which is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition sports a triple camera setup. It includes a 40-megapixel main sensor along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The setup also comprises of an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It now offers support for 10X hybrid zoom instead of 5x.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. It ships with Android 10 with EMUI on top. The P30 Pro New Edition is fueled by a 4,200mAh battery. It even offers support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 10:26 AM IST

