Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

It’s no longer a secret that Huawei is gearing up to launch its next-generation P30 series later this month. The Chinese company is hosting a launch event in Paris on March 26. In the run-up to this event though there’s been a constant barrage of leaks, and there seems to be no evidence of them slowing down. Adding to that list is an official teaser by Huawei itself.

Huawei has shared an animated teaser online for its upcoming P30 series. Besides reiterating the launch date for the series, the teaser (spotted by MyDrivers) seems to be hinting at a possible inclusion of 10x optical zoom on the upcoming smartphone. If previous leaks are to be believed, the P30 Pro will boast 10x optical zoom, while the P30 will have to make do with 5x optical zoom.

Though there have been no doubts, the teaser all but confirms that the P30 series will be all about photography. We have come across a few renders in the past, and more recently, Huawei CEO Richard Yu was also spotted with the P30 Pro in his hands.

Huawei P30 Pro rumored specifications, features

Courtesy of all the leaks so far, we already have a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming Huawei P30 series. The highlight of the P30 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical position. The setup is expected to include a f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra wide-angle lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a ToF sensor, which will be placed just below the LED flash module.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Other rumored specifications include an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.