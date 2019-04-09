comscore
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch live updates: A camera behemoth to challenge Apple, Samsung and Google

Huawei P30 Pro will compete with Apple iPhone XS Max, Google Pixel 3 XL and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in India.

  Published: April 9, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite will be launched in India today. The smartphones were announced globally last month and at an event in Delhi, the company will announce the two devices for the Indian market. It seems that Huawei is not bringing the P30 to India and the two devices will be available online via Amazon India. With the P30 Pro, Huawei will challenge the likes of Google Pixel 3 XL, Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S10. The P30 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be a mid-range smartphone that will compete with devices like the Vivo V15 Pro and the Oppo F11 Pro.

The Huawei P-series has always stood for photography and with the new P30 series, the Chinese smartphone is setting the bar really high for mobile photography. The P30 Pro features periscope-style camera to achieve 5x optical zoom, 10x lossless zoom and the software can be used to reach up to 50x digital zoom. There is also an ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Apart from camera, the Huawei P30 Pro also features flagship specifications including a 7nm processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The key thing to watch will be the price and how Huawei aims to challenge the leaders in Indian smartphone market.

We will be bringing you all the announcements from Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.

Karthekayan Iyer April 9, 201911:42 am

Karthekayan Iyer April 9, 201911:26 am

Here is a look at the Huawei P30 Pro in breathing crystal color: https://www.instagram.com/p/BvzATvxlqxf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Karthekayan Iyer April 9, 201911:16 am

Hey there. The event is expected to begin at 12PM IST but we already got a chance to test the device at global launch last month. Here is our first impressions of the Huawei P30 Pro: https://bit.ly/2D3RxGl

