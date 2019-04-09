comscore
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, features and expected price

Huawei P30 Pro features 5x optical zoom while the P30 Lite comes with a triple camera setup.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Huawei is set to launch its quad-camera flagship P30 Pro smartphone in India. At an event in the national capital, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite for the Indian market. The Huawei P30 Pro was launched alongside the regular P30 at an event in Paris last month, but the company is not bringing the standard model to India. With the P30 Lite and P30 Pro, Huawei, which recently became the second largest smartphone maker, will try to challenge the likes of Samsung, Apple and OnePlus in the premium segment.

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite India Launch: How to watch livestream

Ahead of the launch today, Huawei has been running social media campaigns offering free tickets to the event in New Delhi. In case, you could not be there in person then fret not, the company is offering a livestream of the launch as well. The launch of Huawei P30 Lite and P30 Pro will be streamed live on Huawei’s social media channels. You can also stream the event on YouTube via the video embedded below. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:00PM IST and we already know that these smartphones will be available online via Amazon India.

Huawei P30 Pro: Expected Price and Specifications

The P in the Huawei P-series stands for photography and one can say that the Huawei P30 Pro has the most versatile camera setup on any smartphone right now. It features a total of four sensors with three of them acting as camera sensors. The main sensor is a 40-megapixel optically stabilized unit with f/1.6 aperture and replaces the Bayer array with an RYYB layout allowing for increased light sensitivity. The second sensor is a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture while the third is an 8-megapixel OIS-enabled periscope unit allowing for 5x optical zoom. There is also a fourth 3D time of flight sensor that allows for better depth sensing and should help with portrait photography.

The Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED display, Kirin 980 SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the smartphone features a dewdrop notch at the front. It has glass back with IP68 water and dust resistance and runs Android 9 Pie. The P30 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. Like the Mate 20 Pro before it, the Huawei P30 Pro also supports fast wired charging and wireless reverse charging. In Europe, the Huawei P30 Pro starts at €999 (around Rs 78,300) for the base 128GB storage variant while the models with 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at €1,099 (around Rs 86,150) and €1,249 (around Rs 97,900) respectively.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions: All about the cameras, and more

Huawei P30 Lite: Expected Price and Specifications

Huawei P30 Lite debuts as the successor to Huawei P20 Lite and it features triple rear camera setup. It sports a 24-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Lite uses a 32-megapixel sensor and has a teardrop notch similar to flagship P30 Pro.

It sports a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display and uses Kirin 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via hybrid SIM slot and runs Android 9 Pie. The Huawei P30 Lite features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,340mAh battery. The smartphone was announced in blue, black and white colors. The P30 Lite is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 when it is announced today.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2019 8:59 AM IST

