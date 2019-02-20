Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu

Huawei confirmed yesterday that it will launch its flagship P30 series at a special event in Paris, France on March 26. Now, the company has seemingly confirmed that the upcoming P30 series will be its first with a quad camera setup. The confirmation came unofficially via camera samples shared by its CEO Richard Yu. Huawei pushed this idea of multi-camera solution on smartphones last year when it launched the P20 and P20 Pro. With the devices, the company also introduced native watermarking solution on pictures that revealed details of the camera. Now, that same feature has inadvertently confirmed that the upcoming P30 Pro will feature a quad camera setup.

The picture containing the watermark was shared by Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei‘s Consumer Business Group. The image posted on Weibo by Yu shows a moon and it was meant to celebrate Lantern Festival. The shot of the moon is also a subtle hint at the zooming capabilities of the upcoming flagship. While the image contains the watermark, the company seems to have done a poor job of editing the relevant piece of information and in that process, they have given away the fact that there is a quad camera setup.

It is now confirmed that the P30 Pro will feature a Leica quad camera setup, which is inline with all the leaks so far. At the event next month, Huawei is expected to launch a total of three smartphones – the P30 Lite, the P30 and the P30 Pro. The leaks indicate that the P30 will jump to a triple camera setup while the P30 Pro will have as many as four cameras on its back. This means that the smartphone will tie with the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A9 for the most number of cameras on its back. However, it could lose that crown to Nokia 9 Pureview, which is tipped to launch with a penta camera setup at MWC next week.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch and include a Full HD+ display as opposed to Quad HD+ display seen on the Mate 20 Pro. The leaked case renders suggest that the smartphone will have vertically stacked quad camera solution but the exact configuration of all the four cameras is not known just yet. It is expected to be powered by Kirin 980 SoC and will probably support 40W supercharging as well. Ahead of their launch next week, the smartphones have received TENAA certification and could be the first commercial device with 10x hybrid zoom.