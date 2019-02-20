comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu
News

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu

News

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup is rumored to enable 10x hybrid zoom.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 8:57 AM IST
Huawei P30 Pro render

Huawei confirmed yesterday that it will launch its flagship P30 series at a special event in Paris, France on March 26. Now, the company has seemingly confirmed that the upcoming P30 series will be its first with a quad camera setup. The confirmation came unofficially via camera samples shared by its CEO Richard Yu. Huawei pushed this idea of multi-camera solution on smartphones last year when it launched the P20 and P20 Pro. With the devices, the company also introduced native watermarking solution on pictures that revealed details of the camera. Now, that same feature has inadvertently confirmed that the upcoming P30 Pro will feature a quad camera setup.

The picture containing the watermark was shared by Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei‘s Consumer Business Group. The image posted on Weibo by Yu shows a moon and it was meant to celebrate Lantern Festival. The shot of the moon is also a subtle hint at the zooming capabilities of the upcoming flagship. While the image contains the watermark, the company seems to have done a poor job of editing the relevant piece of information and in that process, they have given away the fact that there is a quad camera setup.

Source: Weibo

It is now confirmed that the P30 Pro will feature a Leica quad camera setup, which is inline with all the leaks so far. At the event next month, Huawei is expected to launch a total of three smartphones – the P30 Lite, the P30 and the P30 Pro. The leaks indicate that the P30 will jump to a triple camera setup while the P30 Pro will have as many as four cameras on its back. This means that the smartphone will tie with the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A9 for the most number of cameras on its back. However, it could lose that crown to Nokia 9 Pureview, which is tipped to launch with a penta camera setup at MWC next week.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch and include a Full HD+ display as opposed to Quad HD+ display seen on the Mate 20 Pro. The leaked case renders suggest that the smartphone will have vertically stacked quad camera solution but the exact configuration of all the four cameras is not known just yet. It is expected to be powered by Kirin 980 SoC and will probably support 40W supercharging as well. Ahead of their launch next week, the smartphones have received TENAA certification and could be the first commercial device with 10x hybrid zoom.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 8:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging
thumb-img
News
Huawei involved in stealing Apple trade secrets: Report
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu
News
Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

News

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu

News

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu
Huawei involved in stealing Apple trade secrets: Report

News

Huawei involved in stealing Apple trade secrets: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

News

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed
Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

News

Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon में शुरू हुई Mi Days सेल, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

कंपनी ने ट्वीट कर दिया Realme 3 स्मार्टफोन को जल्द लॉन्च करने का संकेत

रिलायंस जियो ने AI इनेबल्ड लोन फेसिलिटेटर वीडियो चैट बोट किया शुरू

Mobiles Bonanza sale: फ्लिपकार्ट में आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 8 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

पैसों में मिलने वाले ये 5 एंड्रॉइड गेम्स मिल रहे हैं बिल्कुल फ्री, जल्दी करें

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
News
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu

News

Huawei P30 Pro's quad camera setup confirmed by CEO Richard Yu
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch
Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21

News

Honor Watch Magic release date for India announced; sale starts February 21