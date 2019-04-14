comscore
  Huawei P30 Pro set to go on sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, specifications, features
Huawei P30 Pro set to go on sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

Huawei P30 Pro was previously launched alongside the regular P30 at an international event in Paris last month. The India launch took place last week on April 9.

  Published: April 14, 2019 3:01 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched its newest quad-camera flagship smartphone, the P30 Pro, for the Indian market last week on April 9. The Huawei P30 Pro was previously launched alongside the regular P30 at an international event in Paris last month. With the Huawei P30 Pro, the company, which recently became the second largest smartphone maker, will try to challenge the likes of Samsung, Apple and OnePlus in the premium segment. The Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990, and it is set to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow at 12:00PM. Buyers can pay Rs 2,000 extra to get the Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990. There will be no-cost EMI options, and cashback up to five percent.

Huawei P30 Pro: Specifications, features

The P in Huawei‘s P-series refers to photography, and with the results we have seen so far, the P30 Pro has the most versatile camera setup on any smartphone right now. It features a total of four sensors with three of them acting as camera sensors. The main sensor is a 40-megapixel optically stabilized unit with f/1.6 aperture and replaces the Bayer array with an RYYB layout allowing for increased light sensitivity. The second sensor is a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, while the third is an 8-megapixel OIS-enabled periscope unit allowing for 5x optical zoom. There is also a fourth 3D time of flight sensor that allows for better depth sensing and should help with portrait photography.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED display, Kirin 980 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera and the smartphone features a dewdrop notch at the front. It has glass back with IP68 water and dust resistance and runs Android 9 Pie.

The P30 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. Like the Mate 20 Pro before it, the Huawei P30 Pro also supports fast wired charging and wireless reverse charging.

