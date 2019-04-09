Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Price in India, specifications and features compared

After the global launch in Paris last month, Huawei has brought the P30 Pro and P30 Lite smartphones to the Indian shores. The P30 Pro is being touted for its photography prowess with a quad-camera setup at the back, and the highlight is the periscope style zoom functionality with 5X optical zoom and 50X digital zoom. The smartphone is also the highest scorer as per DxOMark listing. In India, the Huawei P30 Pro will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Google Pixel 3 XL, and here’s how the three smartphones fare.

Price in India, availability

Huawei has priced the P30 Pro at Rs 71,990 in India for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company won’t be selling any other variant in India. The first sale will take place on April 15 via Amazon India. The Galaxy S10+ is offered in three variants – base model priced at Rs 73,900, the mid-variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 91,900, whereas the to model with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 117,900.

You can buy the Galaxy S10+ from online and offline retail channels. The Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 83,000 for 64GB model and Rs 92,000 for 128GB model. It is available to purchase from Flipkart.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Specifications

Starting with display, the P30 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution of 1440×3040 pixels. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, also comes with a QHD+ P-OLED display, a screen size of 6.3-inch, aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and resolution of 1440×2960 pixels.

The P30 Pro is powered by a Kirin 980 octa-core SoC made on 7nm process, and it is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy S10+ is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9820 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and three storage variants – 128GB, 512GB and 1TB. Lastly, we have the Pixel 3 XL powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage.

Cameras

The camera capabilities of all the three smartphones is the highlight. The P30 Pro comes with four cameras at the back – a primary 40-megapixel sensor of f/1.6 aperture, a secondary 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture (ultra-wide angle lens) and third is an 8-megapixel sensor with periscope 5X optical zoom lens. There is also a fourth camera, which is a ToF depth sensor for portrait mode. Up front, you have a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Galaxy S10+ comes with triple rear cameras and dual front cameras. Out of the three cameras at the back – one is a 12-megapixel dual aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) sensor, second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom and the third is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a primary 10-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

In case of the Pixel 3 XL, you don’t have any fancy triple or quad camera setup, and Google relies on a single camera at the back, but there are dual cameras on the front. So, at the back, Google has fitted a 12-megapixel sensor, and on the front, you have two 8-megapixel sensors, one with standard lens and other with ultra-wide-angle lens.

Battery, connectivity, OS

To keep things ticking, the Huawei phone comes with a 4,200mAh battery, the Samsung phone comes with a 4,100mAh battery, and the Google phone comes with a 3,430mAh battery. All of them support fast charging, and wireless charging. Huawei and Samsung phones also support wireless reverse charging. What’s more, Huawei has added 40W fast charging support, whereas the others cap out at 18W.

In terms of connectivity, Huawei and Samsung phones offer dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity port. The Pixel 3 XL also comes with the same connectivity options, but dual-SIM support is one physical and other is eSIM. Samsung is also offering a 3.5mm audio jack, whereas the other two lack. On the software front, all three phones run on Android 9 Pie, and while Google is stock Android, others have their respective custom skin on top.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Comparison Table