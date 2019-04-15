Huawei P30 Pro scores 89 on DxOMark selfie camera test, ranks fourth overall

Huawei P30 Pro launched globally last month is among the most feature packed smartphone in the market right now. The new flagship P-series smartphone from Huawei stands for its camera, While it has scored top rank for its triple rear camera setup with additional 3D ToF sensor, the selfie shooter has not received the top honors. The P30 Pro is among a very few devices to feature a new 32-megapixel camera at its front, which is the highest resolution selfie camera on any other device.

Huawei P30 Pro scored an impressive 112 in the DxOMark rating for the rear camera setup but in the selfie camera test, it has scored only 89. The score has been broken down into 90 in photo test and 88 in video test. With a combined score of 89, Huawei P30 Pro ranks fourth overall in the ratings and is behind Samsung Galaxy S10+, Google Pixel 3 and the Galaxy Note 9. The Galaxy S10+ ranks top with a score of 96 while Google Pixel 3 and Galaxy Note 9 scored 92 points each. It leads for rear camera performance but is behind in the selfie camera test.

The 32-megapixel selfie camera of Huawei P30 Pro has been praised for good exposure, wide dynamic range and accurate color rendering. However, DxOMark reviewers are not impressed by the bokeh mode. “The P30 Pro’s bokeh simulation mode also does an acceptable job of blurring backgrounds to isolate a portrait. Depth estimation isn’t perfect, with some slight blurring of the subject, but it avoids significant artifacts and the effect is consistently applied.”

To recall, Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Kirin 980 SoC. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and can be upgraded to variants with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. On the back, Huawei P30 Pro features three cameras and a 3D time of flight sensor for measuring depth. The primary camera is a 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 20-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

For selfies, the P30 Pro has a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording support. It has an under display fingerprint sensor, runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. The smartphone supports 40W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 in India and comes in aurora and breathing crystal finish.