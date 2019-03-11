Huawei P30 Pro’s impressive zooming capabilities teased ahead of March 26 launch

We are a couple of weeks away from the launch of the Huawei P30 series in Paris, and there seems to be no stopping the leaks and teasers. Huawei itself has been quite actively generating buzz by teasing different aspects of the upcoming devices. The latest set of teasers focus on the P30 Pro’s zooming capabilities.

Recent teasers all but confirmed that the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro will feature a periscope camera lens that is said to be capable of 10x optical zoom. Some reports are calling this lens the ‘superzoom’ lens. It has also been teased that the P30 Pro will get 10x zooming capabilities, while the P30 will get 5x zoom capabilities similar to what we see on the Mate 20 Pro.

Now, Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong has taken to Weibo to share a bunch of marketing posters that highlight the P30 Pro’s zooming capabilities. The promotional posters do look impressive, and it will be interesting to see just how good the zoom camera is during real world usage.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro rumored specifications, features

We already have a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming Huawei smartphones. The highlight of the P30 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical position. The setup is expected to include an f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a superzoom lens, and an ultra wide-angle lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a ToF sensor, which will be placed just below the LED flash module.

Other rumored specifications include an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.