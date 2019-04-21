comscore
  Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test, in-display fingerprint sensor works despite scratches
Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test, in-display fingerprint sensor works despite scratches

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend test unlike its predecessor which broke during the test. The smartphone's in-display fingerprint sensor also works despite scratches.

  Published: April 21, 2019 2:43 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro durability test

Source: JerryRigEverything/YouTube

Huawei P30 Pro is one of the best flagship smartphone in the market right now. It comes with flagship specifications like Kirin 980 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It also offers among the best camera system on any smartphone with Leica-branded 40-megapixel main camera paired with a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and 3D TOF sensor. While the smartphone scores high in terms of performance and camera capability, it has now been found to be equally sturdy. The smartphone has been put through scratch, burn and bend tests and guess what, it survived it all.

Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything channel has put the device through its paces. The scratch test confirms that the back panel is indeed made of glass but the interesting thing being that the company made changes to the structural rigidity of the smartphone. While the P20 Pro did not survive the bend test, the P30 Pro was strong enough to handle the pressure with ease. This is one device that won’t break that easily.

Watch: Huawei P30 Pro Durability Test

The 6.47-inch OLED panel of the Huawei P30 Pro is protected by a tempered glass which results in the display scratching at level 6 on Mohs’ scale and deeper groves appearing at level 7. In burn test, the display lasted for 22 seconds before the display went white and did not recover. The screen also reportedly stopped responding for a brief time but after a brief turn off and turn on, it started working.

The sides are made from metal and Huawei has added subtle blue finish to the aluminum to go along with the breathing crystal finish of the smartphone. The P30 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and despite scratches in the readable area, the sensor manages to recognize and scan the thumb. With P30 Pro, Huawei seems to have a built a structurally sound device but it would be interesting to see what’s inside the smartphone in a teardown.

  Published Date: April 21, 2019 2:43 PM IST

