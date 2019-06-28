comscore Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals all the US parts inside it | BGR India
  Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers
Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers

Huawei P30 Pro uses critical components from its US suppliers and it is not clear whether the Chinese company has designed alternatives just yet.

  Published: June 28, 2019 2:31 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro is among the most advanced flagship smartphones available in the market right now. The smartphone pairs premium build with a state-of-the-art mobile imaging experience. However, the US Commerce Department’s decision to put Huawei on its entity list, raises question whether Huawei can build another great smartphone. The primary reason being that Huawei is very much dependent on US technology firms for both software and hardware components. A teardown of Huawei’s P30 Pro paints a clear picture of how the Chinese company is dependent on the USA.

List of US parts inside Huawei P30 Pro

The teardown of Huawei P30 Pro conducted by Nikkei reveals that only 0.9 percent of all components inside the device come from the US. But these components are so essential that Huawei is at few years off from becoming entirely independent. The teardown reveals that out of 1,631 total components, Huawei uses 15 parts from the US. The US parts account for 16.3 percent of the total components used in Huawei‘s flagship smartphone. Some of the prominent parts are the DRAM and the protective glass.

Huawei's Android operating system replacement is reportedly called 'Ark OS'

Huawei's Android operating system replacement is reportedly called 'Ark OS'

Huawei P30 Pro comes equipped with a DRAM chip from the US-based Micron. It also uses communication semiconductors from Skyworks and Qorvo. The protection glass is Gorilla Glass from Corning. The US ban restricts Huawei from getting access to these components. However, a NYT report said that Micron and Intel have found a workaround to continue selling components to Huawei. The Chinese smartphone maker has reportedly been stockpiling these components for future use.

Huawei P30 series sales hit 10 million units globally; company ships 100 million smartphones

Huawei P30 series sales hit 10 million units globally; company ships 100 million smartphones

Huawei’s reliance on US components for designing its smartphones is much smaller than portrayed in the media. However, these components serve as a backbone for the capability of a modern smartphone. It is not clear whether Huawei has started swapping these components for alternatives. But, it is likely working on their alternatives and collaborating with rival suppliers. For Huawei, the larger problem would be to get continued support from Google and ARM, which designs CPU architecture.

