Huawei P30 Pro to come with teardrop notch, leaked screen protector reveals

The Huawei P20 Pro that was launched earlier this year, is the first smartphone to come with triple cameras at the back. The P20-series also came with a notched display, and since then, other Huawei and Honor smartphones came with different types of notches. And while the Nova 4, which was recently leaked, is set to sport an in-display selfie snapper, the Huawei P30 Pro is expected to come with a teardrop (or waterdrop) style notch.

A pair of glass screen protectors have surfaced online (courtesy of SlashLeaks). The leak shows small cut-outs for a camera, one of which is circular, like we have seen on the Essential Phone PH-1. The second screen protector shows a “teardrop” shape. The same leak also shows the alleged Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ screen protectors side-by-side, without any notch or cut-out, as they are likely to come with in-display selfie snapper.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

Based on what we can see in the leak, the P30 Pro will likely come with small chin and virtually no top bezel, except for the teardrop notch. Leaks also hint that the smartphone will come with Galaxy A9-like quad-camera setup at the back, placed vertically, and will also include a dual LED flash.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. It will likely be Huawei’s first smartphone to come with 5G connectivity. And while camera details about the Huawei P30 Pro are unknown, one of the four cameras will come with Sony IMX607 sensor having 38-megapixel resolution. With a bigger sensor size and wide-aperture, the camera could offer better low-light performance compared to the P20 Pro.