comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool
News

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

News

Huawei P30 Pro's latest update brings support for AR Measurement tool. The smartphone uses the ToF sensor to measure the distance between objects on a real-time basis.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 11:27 AM IST
huawei-p30-pro-review-bgr-6

Huawei recently launched its flagship P30 and P30 Pro smartphones in China at an event in Shanghai. Now, the Huawei P30 Pro has received a new update in the country. The update adds support for AR measurement tool, which the company teased when the smartphone launched. But, at that time, the feature was reportedly not available on the newly launched phone.

Now, with the help of this feature, one will be able to check the distance between two objects on a real-time basis. Furthermore, it is a standalone app, which leverages the smartphone’s dedicated Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to measure distances. GSMArena reported that “the update still hasn’t arrived in our unit, which means that Huawei is seeding the update only in China for now.” The company is soon expected to push the same update to global smartphones too.

To recall, the biggest USP of the Huawei P30 Pro is its quad-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a ToF 3D sensor in addition to the 40-megapixel Sony IMX600, a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. It also offers features like dual OIS, laser focus, dual LED flash and 50x digital zoom.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Huawei’s leading Kirin 980 chipset is powering the P30 Pro smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.47-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The device flaunts a dewdrop-style notched display and offers a glass back. It is IP68-certified, which means the handset is water and dust resistance. The smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie operating system.

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

The chipset is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The flagship smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. It is powered by a large 4,200mAh battery. The Huawei P30 Pro also supports fast charging and wireless reverse charging. In India, the Huawei P30 Pro carries a price label of Rs 71,990.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 11:27 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live
JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

News

JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

News

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

Google teases new announcement on May 7

News

Google teases new announcement on May 7

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

News

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

News

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool
Huawei P30 Pro scores 89 on DxOMark selfie camera test

News

Huawei P30 Pro scores 89 on DxOMark selfie camera test
Honor 20 series launch date revealed

News

Honor 20 series launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in China on April 16
Honor aims 15-20% smartphone market share in India by 2020

News

Honor aims 15-20% smartphone market share in India by 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung अगले हफ्ते भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A70, ये होगी कीमत

Realme 3 Flash Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Realme 3, ये हैं खूबियां

Realme 3 Pro में बना सकेंगे सुपर स्लो मोशन वीडियो, कंपनी ने टीज किए नए कैमरा फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal के बाद Iraq में भी बंद होगा PUBG Mobile Game!

21 मई को लंदन में होगी Honor 20 सीरीज लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भेजें मीडिया इनवाइट्स

News

Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India
News
Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India
Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

News

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool
JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

News

JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 prices and launch date revealed
Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions

News

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions