Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

Huawei recently launched its flagship P30 and P30 Pro smartphones in China at an event in Shanghai. Now, the Huawei P30 Pro has received a new update in the country. The update adds support for AR measurement tool, which the company teased when the smartphone launched. But, at that time, the feature was reportedly not available on the newly launched phone.

Now, with the help of this feature, one will be able to check the distance between two objects on a real-time basis. Furthermore, it is a standalone app, which leverages the smartphone’s dedicated Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to measure distances. GSMArena reported that “the update still hasn’t arrived in our unit, which means that Huawei is seeding the update only in China for now.” The company is soon expected to push the same update to global smartphones too.

To recall, the biggest USP of the Huawei P30 Pro is its quad-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a ToF 3D sensor in addition to the 40-megapixel Sony IMX600, a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. It also offers features like dual OIS, laser focus, dual LED flash and 50x digital zoom.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Huawei’s leading Kirin 980 chipset is powering the P30 Pro smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.47-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The device flaunts a dewdrop-style notched display and offers a glass back. It is IP68-certified, which means the handset is water and dust resistance. The smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie operating system.

The chipset is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The flagship smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. It is powered by a large 4,200mAh battery. The Huawei P30 Pro also supports fast charging and wireless reverse charging. In India, the Huawei P30 Pro carries a price label of Rs 71,990.