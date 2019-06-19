Huawei has just announced a new update for its Huawei P30 Pro devices in the market. This new update comes weeks after the United States blacklisted Huawei as part of the ongoing US-China trade war. The company has made a number of improvements to its Huawei P30 Pro while adding some new features in this new update. This new EMUI update for the device brings the OS version up to EMUI 9.1.0.178. Similar to most software updates, this Huawei P30 Pro update is likely rolling out in a staged manner. This will ensure that Huawei can easily limit the rollout of a faulty update.

Huawei P30 Pro update details

A detailed changelog of the update revealed that Huawei has added the much requested DC dimming feature. The DC dimming feature will prevent the screen from flickering at lower brightness levels. After the update, interested users can head to the “Eye comfort” section in the “Display” sub-menu in the “Settings” app. Here, users need to tap on the enable “Flicker reduction” option in the section. Beyond this, Huawei has also added its “ultra-low” latency Bluetooth technology in the Huawei 30 Pro. This technology allows users to get high-quality audio without any lag to improve the video viewing experience.

Huawei also revealed that it has improved the quality of photos that P30 Pro captures. According to the details, colors will look more appealing, natural, and authentic in the images captured after the update. The changelog of the update was initially reported by XDA Developers. According to the report, Huawei has also fixed “abnormal display of videos” that were recorded from the front camera. The update will also allow Huawei P30 Pro users to enroll two different faces in one single device. This will ensure that two people can access the Huawei P30 Pro device at the same time.

The company also stated that it has optimized the fingerprint authentication experience on the device. It asked users to re-enroll their fingerprints on their Huawei P30 Pro device after the update for improved user experience. The smartphone and telecommunications giant also fixed an issue regarding abnormal display colors in certain scenarios. Other bug fix included situations where the screen did not turn off automatically. The EMUI 9.1.0.178 update also brings messages and notifications to the lock screen with live wallpaper. Last but not least, Huawei also optimized the system for better stability and smoother performance.

