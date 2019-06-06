Huawei P30 Pro update rolling out with Dual-View video feature

The new Huawei P30 Pro has received a second software update since its launch. The first update brought improvements to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and the display. This new update finally brings the Dual-View video feature, which was shown off on stage during the global launch event.

Huawei P30 Pro update details

As mentioned, the new P30 Pro update brings the Dual-View video feature to users. This feature essentially lets you shoot a video from different angles at once. In this mode, the camera located below captures with a wide field of view, while the camera at the top captures a close-up shot.

The update also introduces the Huawei AR Measure app, which uses the smartphone’s TOF camera and AR technologies. As the name suggests, this app lets users measure the length and area of surface, as well as, volume of objects. Additionally, the app can also accurately measure a person’s height by using facial recognition technology. Huawei claims that the app is also capable of measuring the height of a group of people in one frame.

Huawei P30 Pro price in India, features, specifications

The Huawei P30 Pro was launched in India back in April with a price tag of Rs 71,990. Buyers can choose from Breathing Crystal and Aurora color options. To recap, the P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a Kirin 980 SoC under the hood. There is also 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The smartphone features a total of four sensors with three of them acting as camera sensors. The main sensor is a 40-megapixel optically stabilized unit with f/1.6 aperture. The second sensor is a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. The third is an 8-megapixel OIS-enabled periscope unit allowing for 5x optical zoom. There is also a fourth 3D time of flight sensor that allows for better depth sensing and should help with portrait photography.

It has a glass back with IP68 water and dust resistance and runs Android 9 Pie. The P30 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery. Like the Mate 20 Pro before it, the Huawei P30 Pro also supports fast wired charging and wireless reverse charging.