Huawei P30 Pro with quad camera setup and waterdrop notch imagined in a new concept render

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, the successors to Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, are expected to launch at Mobile World Congress in February. The smartphones are expected to be another camera-centric flagship featuring triple and quad camera setup. While we have heard rumors about the specifications of P30 and P30 Pro, the renders of the larger model has appeared for the first time. YouTuber Waqar Khan has developed the concept render of Huawei P30 Pro based on leaked information. The highlight of his render is the quad camera setup on the back and a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

This concept render is very much in line with the previously leaked information and reveals some of the design changes that we will see over its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to come with thin bezels surrounding the display but does not seem to be getting rid of the chin. There is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, which seems to mimic the design of Huawei Mate 20 X, which was launched in October last year. The screen seems to be curved on both the sides like the Mate 20 Pro and offer higher screen-to-body ratio.

It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with power button and the volume rocker placed on the right side. On the back, there is the quad camera setup where the sensors are stacked vertically. The stacking of these cameras seem similar to that of the P20 Pro with the first three sensors clubbed together in an oval module and the fourth sensor set apart. The dual-tone LED flash is placed on the side of the camera system.

The Huawei P30 Pro’s quad camera system is expected to include three sensors for imaging while the fourth sensor is expected to be a time-of-flight sensor for more accurate 3D mapping. Evan Blass recently tweeted that Huawei P30 will feature triple camera setup with 5x lossless zoom while XDA Developers claims that the P30 Pro will come with four cameras supporting up to 10x lossless zoom. The rumors so far indicate that Huawei will use Sony’s 38-megapixel IMX607 sensor and it is likely to be powered by octa-core Kirin 980 or updated Kirin 985 chipset.

Huawei P30 Pro will run EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The phone is tipped to come in gradient colors along with option for solid color like the Mate 20 Pro. There is no word on its official launch yet but Huawei could announce the device at Mobile World Congress and the phones might go on sale in March.