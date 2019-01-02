comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Pro with quad camera setup and waterdrop notch imagined in a new concept render
News

Huawei P30 Pro with quad camera setup and waterdrop notch imagined in a new concept render

News

Huawei P30 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup and support 10x lossless zoom.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 4:46 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro concept render main

Source: Waqar Khan/YouTube

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, the successors to Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, are expected to launch at Mobile World Congress in February. The smartphones are expected to be another camera-centric flagship featuring triple and quad camera setup. While we have heard rumors about the specifications of P30 and P30 Pro, the renders of the larger model has appeared for the first time. YouTuber Waqar Khan has developed the concept render of Huawei P30 Pro based on leaked information. The highlight of his render is the quad camera setup on the back and a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

This concept render is very much in line with the previously leaked information and reveals some of the design changes that we will see over its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to come with thin bezels surrounding the display but does not seem to be getting rid of the chin. There is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, which seems to mimic the design of Huawei Mate 20 X, which was launched in October last year. The screen seems to be curved on both the sides like the Mate 20 Pro and offer higher screen-to-body ratio.

Huawei P30 Pro renders leaked; reveals display with water drop notch, quad cameras at the back

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro renders leaked; reveals display with water drop notch, quad cameras at the back

It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with power button and the volume rocker placed on the right side. On the back, there is the quad camera setup where the sensors are stacked vertically. The stacking of these cameras seem similar to that of the P20 Pro with the first three sensors clubbed together in an oval module and the fourth sensor set apart. The dual-tone LED flash is placed on the side of the camera system.

The Huawei P30 Pro’s quad camera system is expected to include three sensors for imaging while the fourth sensor is expected to be a time-of-flight sensor for more accurate 3D mapping. Evan Blass recently tweeted that Huawei P30 will feature triple camera setup with 5x lossless zoom while XDA Developers claims that the P30 Pro will come with four cameras supporting up to 10x lossless zoom. The rumors so far indicate that Huawei will use Sony’s 38-megapixel IMX607 sensor and it is likely to be powered by octa-core Kirin 980 or updated Kirin 985 chipset.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Hands-On

Huawei P30 Pro will run EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The phone is tipped to come in gradient colors along with option for solid color like the Mate 20 Pro. There is no word on its official launch yet but Huawei could announce the device at Mobile World Congress and the phones might go on sale in March.

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

News

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again
Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming
Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment

News

Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Yo! Days सेल 7 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, U1 के नए कलर वेरिएंट के साथ एसेसरीज पर मिलेगी जबरदस्त डील

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia projector (Youth Edition), जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

गूगल Pixel 3 Lite और Pixel 3 XL Lite के लॉन्च डेट का खुलासा

फेसबुक ला रहा है ये फीचर, मोबाइल की बैटरी होगी कम खर्च

आसुस Zenfone 3 Ultra को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो अपडेट

News

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
News
E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report

News

Vivo opens up Android 9.0 Pie beta program in China: Report
Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers
123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

News

123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again

News

Huawei P30 Pro concept render leaks once again