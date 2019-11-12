Huawei P30 Series gets stable EMUI 10 update based on Android 10

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are getting stable version of EMUI 10 based on Android 10 in China. The company released its road map for the release of EMUI 10 for its devices last week. The Huawei P30 series was set to get the final update around mid-November. It now seems like the company has indeed begun roll out of EMUI 10 based on Android 10 for these devices. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the release of the official update on Weibo.

In the Weibo post, Huawei announced that EMUI 10 update for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro should be available any moment. It is important to note that the update is being released for Chinese users only. The global variants should get the update shortly after its wider availability for Chinese users. The roadmap revealed that Huawei P30 series will be followed by Mate 20 series to get stable version of EMUI 10. The Mate 20, Mate 20 X and the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design are scheduled to get the update in the second half of this month.

Huawei has already begun beta test of EMUI 10 beta for global users of P30 series. It is also being tested in India. This suggests that the update should be available globally by the end of this month. Google released Android 10 for its Pixel devices in early September. Only a handful of smartphone makers have updated their smartphones to the new version. Huawei, however, was among the first to announce Android 10 device when it launched the Mate 30 series in August.

Huawei’s EMUI 10 update brings a number of changes including a visual overhaul. The update borrows design cues from Samsung’s One UI and now has minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses Morandi color palette for lighter but rich look. There is, of course, system wide dark theme and again, Huawei uses a slightly different hue. There are also changes to the way users connect their smartphones to laptops for sharing with this update.

