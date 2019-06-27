Huawei P30 Series sales has hit 10 million units globally since launch. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it shipped 10 million of P30 series in just 85 days after its launch. The Huawei P30 Series comprises of three devices – P30 Lite, P30 and P30 Pro. In comparison, Huawei P20 Series took 62 days longer to reach the shipment milestone of 10 million units. Kevin Ho, President of Huawei’s Handset Product Line, also confirmed that the company shipped 100 million smartphones in the first five months of this year.

To recall, Huawei shipped more than 206 million smartphones last year. The Chinese smartphone maker’s flagship series have been selling well while Honor brand has contributed volume in the entry-level and mid-range price segment. Huawei’s 10 million sales of P30 Series in record time comes despite ban imposed by the US government. The US Department of Commerce has placed Huawei in an entity list that restricts US companies from working with the Chinese tech giant. Huawei has been on a roll but the ban has stopped its progress around the world.

Huawei overtook Apple to become the second largest smartphone brand globally. It seemed poised to overtake Samsung as the leader in global smartphone market this year. However, the ban imposed by US that restricts it from getting access to software from Google and chips from Intel, Micron and ARM, is seen as a jolt. Huawei itself has confirmed revenue decline in the range of $30 billion due to the ongoing trade war.

Huawei says it has invested more than RMB 480 billion (around $70 billion) over the past decade to transform itself into a technology giant. Its newest flagships are a testimony to the advancement the company has achieved in a relatively short time. Huawei P30 Pro, the newest flagship supports up to 10x lossless zoom. It also employs a new RYYB sensor for improved photography even in extremely low light scenario. The P30 Series is critically acclaimed as one of the best imaging experience on any smartphone.

It is not clear what’s in store for Huawei during the year ahead. The entity ban has already restricted the company from access to critical hardware and software. The ban has also jeopardized the sales of newer models like the Honor 20 Series in key markets. While the ban has resulted in Huawei not being able to dethrone Samsung this year. There is a possibility that its future smartphone model and mobile processor are being affected as well.

Features Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P30 Lite Price – 71990 19990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.15-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF 24MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery 3,650mAh 4,200mAh 3,340mAh

