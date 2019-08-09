Huawei EMUI 10 to hit P30 series on September 8

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has just announced the timeline for the roll-out of its next OS version, EMUI 10. The company confirmed that EMUI 10 will be based on the upcoming Android Q. Huawei shared the details about the roll-out at its annual Developer Conference held at Dongguan. The company also showcased the changes that users can expect from the upcoming EMUI 10. In contrast, the Android Q Beta currently available for Huawei devices is just EMUI 9 on top of Android Q framework.

Huawei EMUI 10 details

The company confirmed that the upcoming version of EMUI 10 will feature a system-wide dark mode. Huawei is likely to make a number of changes to EMUI 10. However, the company did not share these details on stage at the developer. Huawei is likely to only roll out the update to Chinese models of the Huawei P30 Series lineup on September. The update for Global versions will follow soon after. Huawei also announced Harmony OS, its in-house open-source micro-kernel-based operating system.

According to a report by XDA Developers, we already know the devices that will receive Android 10 Q-based EMUI 10. To recap, Honor 8X, 10, 20, 20i/ 20 Lite, and 20 Pro will get the update. In addition, Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20X 5G, and Mate 10. Other Mate series devices include Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 10 and Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. Other devices to get the update include Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite, P30 Lite, P Smart 2019, P Smart+ 2019, Smart Z, P20 Pro, and P20.

Huawei P30 Series specifications

Features Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro Price – 71990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 3,650mAh 4,200mAh

