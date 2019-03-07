Huawei P30 teaser hints at everything we can expect from the upcoming flagship device

Huawei’s next big launch event is not that far off, and every day now we are coming across a new leak or teaser. The latest in this list is a short teaser video posted by Huawei Mobile on Facebook that hints at some of the features we can expect on the upcoming flagship series.

At an event in Paris on March 26, Huawei will be taking the wraps off the P30, P30 Pro, and possibly P30 Lite smartphones. The short 40 seconds video quickly teases a few features before reminding everyone about the launch event date. It also features the product tagline “P=Photography”.

Приближи се и виж света в по-ярки цветове. Новата P30 серия идва на 26 март.#PforPhotography #Huawei Huawei Mobile यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, 5 मार्च, 2019

The video first hints at a matte glass back, which could be brought over to the P30 from the Mate 20 series. There are also hints towards a couple of color variants like blue and black with purple gradient. Apart from this, there’s a close-up shot of the moon, which all but reiterates the fact that the P30 series will boast 10x lossless zoom capabilities. Lastly, the video also gives a glimpse at a thumping speaker that could be a hint towards a good audio experience.

Huawei P30 Pro rumored specifications, features

We already have a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming Huawei smartphones. The highlight of the P30 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical position. The setup is expected to include an f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra wide-angle lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a ToF sensor, which will be placed just below the LED flash module.

Other rumored specifications include an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.