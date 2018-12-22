Huawei P30 tipped to come with triple rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera

Huawei dethroned Apple to become second largest smartphone brand globally for two straight quarters. The company is said to be on track to reach its target of 200 million smartphone shipments this year. With the success of flagships like the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, the company is said to be working on the P30 series.

Huawei P30 series, which is likely to include the standard P30 and P30 Pro models, is expected to launch at Mobile World Congress in February or at a special event in March. With the P30 series, Huawei is expected to once again focus on camera prowess over everything else. Renowned leaker Evan Blass claims that Huawei P30 will be another imaging powerhouse from the Chinese smartphone maker.

The Huawei P30 promises to be another imaging powerhouse, according to someone who’s seen one: triple rear camera, with a maximum resolution of 40MP and 5x lossless zoom, plus a 24MP selfie cam. And this isn’t even the Pro variant. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 21 December 2018

The device is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising of a main 40-megapixel sensor with 5x lossless zoom. Last year, Huawei offered P20 with dual rear camera setup and P20 Pro with triple rear camera setup. Next year, the company seems to be adding one additional camera to their successors.

Olixar has already begun taking orders for Huawei P30 Pro cases, which hints at vertically stacked quad camera setup. The new leak indicates that the P30 will come with a triple camera setup while the P30 Pro will feature a quad camera system. In addition, Blass claims that the P30 will feature a 24-megapixel selfie shooter, which could be the same as one found on Mate 20 Pro.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers tweeted citing sources that the Huawei P30 Pro will come with a 10x lossless zoom. This could be game changer since the Mate 20 Pro already features focal length ranging from 16mm to 270mm but only upto 135mm, it supports lossless zoom. With Huawei P30 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker could offer lossless zoom at 270mm focal length as well. This would mean leaving the DSLR and the telephoto lens at home and achieving similar results with the smartphone camera.