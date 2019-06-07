comscore Huawei P30 Pro 12GB RAM variant spotted online | BGR India
Huawei P30 with 12GB of RAM spotted on TENAA; could debut in China soon

Huawei might be preparing to add a new memory option to its P30 smartphone. Huawei P30 was launched alongside P30 Pro in March and has seen decline in interest due to US-China trade war.

  Published: June 7, 2019 10:52 AM IST
Huawei might be planning to introduce a new storage variant of P30 to fuel sales of the device. The Huawei P30 was launched alongside P30 Pro at an event in Paris in March and the smartphone has been available at retail shelves for a couple of months now. With competition catching up and rivals launching new devices, Huawei seems to be prepping a beefed up version of its P30 smartphone. Huawei had launched the P30 with 6GB or 8GB RAM but we might see a variant with 12GB of RAM soon.

A new Huawei smartphone with model number ELE-AL00m has been listed on TENAA. The smartphone is identical to existing Huawei P30 in terms of specifications and design but has one major difference. It has 12GB of RAM, which is double of that offered on the base model. The storage options and the hardware as per TENAA listing remains same as current model. Smartphone makers tend to introduce new storage or RAM options and paint job few months after launch in order to boost sales of their devices and with this particular model, Huawei could be supporting sales of P30.

Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle

Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle

To recall, the existing Huawei P30 bears model numbers ELE-TL00 and ELE-AL00 depending on variant in China. The beefed up version with model number ELE-AL00m could be meant for the Chinese market and might not be offered outside Huawei’s home market. The introduction of this new model will come at a relatively controversial phase of the company. The US government has imposed an injunction that forces US companies from working with the Chinese telecom giant.

Google has announced it will stop supporting Huawei with its Android development while Microsoft has stopped selling Huawei laptops at its store. Softbank-owned chip designer ARM has also announced that it will stop working with the company. These turn of events have jeopardized Huawei’s ambition to become the leading smartphone brand globally by the end of this year.

Huawei sells around 50 percent of its devices in China while rest of its sales are concentrated in markets like Europe and Asia. The announcements would make Huawei devices less appealing to consumers outside China. While Huawei has been granted a 90-day reprieve from these injunctions, it remains unknown how prepared the company is, if it fails to secure support of US-based tech giants.

  Published Date: June 7, 2019 10:52 AM IST

