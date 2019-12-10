Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, seems to be working on launching its next flagship smartphones in Huawei P40 series. The P40 series will act as a successor to the current P30 line-up. As part of the series, the company is expected to launch three smartphones including the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Lite.

Huawei P40 leaked render detailed

The render posted by a twitter leakster named, @Rodent950 has now revealed a closer look at the smartphone design. It shows a vertical format camera setup on the rear of the smartphone, co-engineered with Leica. While the back seems to come with a similar glass finish design seen on the Mate 30-series. The render also showcases the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device.

Specifications and features (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P40-series is expected to flaunt a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with 2K/Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB storage options. The front of the smartphone could also feature a Punch-hole dual-camera setup similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The device could also adopt the dual-curved front screen design from its predecessor for the Pro model.

The smartphone is expected to flaunt a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica on the back. The main lens can have a 64-megapixel camera, joined by an ultra-wide-angle lens of 20-megapixel resolution. A 12-megapixel telephoto lens, in addition to a dedicated macro lens and ToF sensor is also likely to be in tow.



The rumors so far indicate that Huawei could announce the P40-series in early 2020, rather than the end of March as with previous versions. On the software front, the device could ship with the company’s HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android OS.