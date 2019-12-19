Huawei P40 and P40 Pro design renders leak; tease some changes

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei is preparing for the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the P40 lineup. The company is expected to launch multiple devices as part of its Huawei P40 lineup. These devices likely include the Huawei P40, the P40 Pro, and possibly the P40 Lite. As the company works on the devices, the design renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro have leaked online. There renders hint at possible design changes along with a redesigned rear-camera unit. Though, there is nothing known about the devices at the time of writing. Huawei P40 and P40 Pro design renders leak; tease changes and Samsung Galaxy S11-like camera

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro design render leak and details

The design renders for the devices surfaced right after Huawei confirmed the launch timeline. As noted previously, the company is set to launch its Huawei P40 series in Paris in March 2020. In addition, the company also confirmed that the series will launch without Google series. Now, let’s focus on the leaked design renders of the devices. As per a report from 91Mobiles, the flagship device lineup will sport a rectangular rear camera module. This module is slightly raised making the device uneven when kept on a flat surface.

It is worth pointing out that the design is not all that uncommon. We have seen reports about a number of upcoming devices sport similar designs. Some of the most notable devices rumored to feature this design in 2020 include Samsung Galaxy S11 series. Others include Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, Vivo V17, and more. In addition, Huawei is also likely to add four camera sensors on the upcoming Huawei P40 smartphone. We are not sure about the number of sensors for the P40 Pro.

The renders do showcase a glass back on the devices along with the new camera module on the top left corner. One can also see slight changes in the design when compared with the Huawei P30 lineup. Both will feature USB Type-C ports with SIM tray and speaker grill at the bottom. We can also see the power button and the volume rocker on the right side of the device. The report noted that Huawei will not add a pop-up selfie camera on the devices. Huawei P40 lineup is likely to feature Kirin 990 SoC with an integrated 5G modem.