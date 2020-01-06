comscore Huawei P40 base variant could featuer a triple camera-setup | BGR India
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup, production line photo suggests

A production picture hints at the base variant of the phone featuring a triple camera-setup.

  Published: January 6, 2020 9:11 AM IST
A picture of what looks like the Huawei P40’s camera assembly captured during production recently surfaced on the web. According to previous rumors, the Huawei P40 will reportedly have three flagship variants of the new P40 phone. The picture that went up on Chinese social media site Weibo shows us what one of the variant’s camera setup looks like.

There are three cameras visible in the setup. With no rectangular openings, it is unlikely that any of them will be a telephoto lens. This further points to the variant being the ‘base’ variant of the series. A similar trend was also observed on the Huawei P30 series, with only the higher variant offering a telephoto lens on the rear.

Further, there are now more cutouts visible on the housing. This means the LED Flash and the Laser autofocus setup that were outside the main camera module in last year’s edition are now inside it. Hence, the new camera assembly of the Huawei P40 could look similar to the one found on the Honor V30 Pro.

The Huawei P30 had three lenses on the back. Naturally, the Huawei P40, an updated flagship, will not have fewer lenses. According to the cutouts, it won’t have more than three lenses yet either. Note that we speak about the base variant of the P40. Previous leaks of a higher ‘Pro’ variant hinted at a smartphone with a penta-camera setup on the back. Other observable design elements on the Huawei P40 Pro variant leak include a gradient design and a glass finish on the back. Apparently, there is also an all-screen display on the Pro variant.

However, the image only shows the metal casing around the camera module and not the module itself. Hence, there is still no information on the specifications of the camera lenses themselves. With the launch inching closer, we expect more leaks and information to come out soon.

