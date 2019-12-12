Huawei is widely expected to launch its next set of flagship devices early next year. The upcoming series will be the Huawei P40 series. As we have seen before, the lineup is likely to include at least the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. Now, a Huawei P40 leak gives us a glimpse at its highlight features.

Huawei P40 leak

As per a tipster on Twitter, the Huawei P40 series will boast a display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. This is a fairly new technology that we have seen on a couple of gaming devices so far. Another interesting bit is around the upcoming device’s batter backup.

The tipster claims that the Huawei P40 will come with a 5,500mAh battery under the hood. The company is however going to “innovatively apply graphene materials” to keep the overall size of the battery in check. In fact, the leak claims that despite the huge capacity, the graphene battery will be around 70 percent smaller than a lithium battery. Additionally, the battery will also support 50W fast charging. This will allow users to juice up the battery completely in just 45 minutes.

Rumored features, specifications

Based on the leaks we have come across so far, the Huawei P40 is likely to sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. It will run at 2K resolution. Powering the device will be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Also on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the device is likely to equip a five-sensor camera setup produced with Leica. The setup is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. These will be accompanied by dedicated macro and ToF sensors. On the software front, the device could ship with the company’s HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android OS.