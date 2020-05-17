Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G smartphone has been launched in European Region today as in line with previous leaks and rumors. The device is a rebranded version of the previously launched nova 7 SE, which made its debut last month in April. The new Huawei phone’s key features are a 64-megapixel rear camera sensor, punch-hole display design, 4,000mAh battery, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth on DxOMark; falls short of Huawei P40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The new Huawei P40 Lite 5G has a price tag of EUR 399 ($430 / Rs 32,800 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be available in three color options, including the Crush Green, Space Silver, and Midnight Black. The handset is already up for pre-orders in the region and will go on sale from May 29, 2020. It is still unknown if the device launch in other countries, including India.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G Specification and Features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P40 Lite 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also runs on the latest EMUI 10.1 OS with no support for Google Play Services. The smartphone draws its power from the 7nm Kirin 820 5G octa-core SoC paired with a 6-core Mali-G57 GPU. It also has a dedicated Nano Memory card slot option to expand the storage further.

As for photography, the Huawei P40 Lite 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone also has 4K video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device further sports a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone packs a 4000-mAh battery and 40W fast charging support. It also comes with a number of sensors onboard including, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. Connectivity options of the new Huawei device include 5G, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

