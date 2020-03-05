Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras

Huawei will launch its P40 series phones on March 26. However, ahead of its flagship phones unveiling, the brand has now launched one of the Huawei P40 series mid-range phones. The latest Huawei P40 Lite E smartphone has been launched in Europe. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Y7p that was launched in Thailand last month.

In Poland, the Huawei P40 Lite E is already up for pre-order from Huawei‘s Polish site at a discount price of PLN 700 (approximately Rs 13,500 / $180). This amount is for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage. As part of the official launch, Huawei is also bundling a set of Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker for free. At the moment, it is unknown whether the Huawei P40 Lite E will make it to the Indian market. Notably, this Huawei phone also doesn’t ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Huawei P40 Lite E: Specifications and Features

The Huawei P40 Lite E is available in two color options – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black in Thailand. The handset sports a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. It ships with Android 9 Pie-AOSP with EMUI 9.1 custom skin out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from a Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by using a microSD card.

As for photography, the Huawei P40 Lite E features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an F/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera for selfies housed inside the hole-punch display.

The Huawei P40 Lite packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. You will also find a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In connectivity, the device supports Hybrid dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, MicroUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.