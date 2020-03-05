comscore Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras | BGR India
Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras, Kirin 710F SoC: Price, Specifications

The latest Huawei P40 Lite E smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Y7p that was launched in Thailand last month.

  • Updated: March 5, 2020 10:56 AM IST
Huawei will launch its P40 series phones on March 26. However, ahead of its flagship phones unveiling, the brand has now launched one of the Huawei P40 series mid-range phones. The latest Huawei P40 Lite E smartphone has been launched in Europe. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Y7p that was launched in Thailand last month.

In Poland, the Huawei P40 Lite E is already up for pre-order from Huawei‘s Polish site at a discount price of PLN 700 (approximately Rs 13,500 / $180). This amount is for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage. As part of the official launch, Huawei is also bundling a set of Huawei Band 4 fitness tracker for free. At the moment, it is unknown whether the Huawei P40 Lite E will make it to the Indian market. Notably, this Huawei phone also doesn’t ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Huawei P40 Lite E: Specifications and Features

The Huawei P40 Lite E is available in two color options – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black in Thailand. The handset sports a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. It ships with Android 9 Pie-AOSP with EMUI 9.1 custom skin out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from a Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by using a microSD card.

As for photography, the Huawei P40 Lite E features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an F/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera for selfies housed inside the hole-punch display.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

The Huawei P40 Lite packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. You will also find a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In connectivity, the device supports Hybrid dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, MicroUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 10:53 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2020 10:56 AM IST

