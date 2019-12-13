Huawei has been aggressive with its launches having products across various price points. Recently, the company launched the Huawei Nova 6 and Huawei Nova 6 SE in China. These are among the first devices from the company to feature a punch-hole display. Huawei is now reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone for the international markets, namely Huawei P40 Lite.

Going by leaks, this upcoming device is likely to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE. This smartphone launched earlier in the month in China. The details of Huawei’s plan to launch a rebranded version of the Nova 6 SE was tweeted by leakster @RODENT950. If true, Huawei plans to target international buyers in the premium mid-range segment with the upcoming P40 Lite.

Huawei Nova 6 SE features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 6 SE flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS display running at a resolution of 1080×2310 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC with octa-core CPU, and Mali-G52 MP6 GPU.

In terms of camera, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera also supports AI scene detection that can optimize your photos for 18 different scene types. Upfront, you get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G with VoLTE, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device also packs a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The smartphone includes a 3.5mm audio jack and supports Wi-Fi dual-band AC. On the software front, the Huawei Nova 6 SE runs EMUI 10 custom skin on top of Android 10 OS.