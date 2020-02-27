Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

Huawei will reportedly launch its P40 series phones on March 26. But, the brand has already launched one of the Huawei P40 series phones. The latest Huawei P40 Lite has been launched in China. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE that was launched in China in December 2019. The key highlights of the P40 Lite are Android 10, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, Kirin 810 chipset and more. Read on to find out everything about the new Huawei device.

Huawei P40 Lite features, specs

The Huawei P40 Lite comes with a 6.4-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution. It features a punch-hole design as is the trend these days. It delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The device ships with EMUI 10 based Android 10 OS. It is powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 chipset, backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage of the device using a microSD card slot. Notably, this Huawei phone doesn’t ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

As far as the cameras are concerned, the back camera setup of the Huawei P40 Lite includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports Super Night mode and AI-driven video editor too.

The Huawei P40 Lite features a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. The company claims that the charger can top up the device’s battery by 70 percent in about 30 minutes. You will also find a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Huawei P40 Lite price is set at 299 euros, which is around 23,370 in India, Gizchina reports.