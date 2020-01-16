Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is gearing up for the launch of its much anticipated Huawei P40 Series. As part of the series, the company is planning to launch three smartphones including the P40, P40 Lite, and P40 Pro. The company has not revealed any official timeline for the launch. Past reports have hinted that Huawei may launch its flagship smartphone lineup at a launch event in Paris in March. However, a number of leaks about the smartphone have kept the hype up. A new leak seems to showcase renders of the Huawei P40 while revealing the design.

Huawei P40 design renders, and more

These renders showcase important aspects of the smartphone including the front and rear camera setup. The renders also outline the position of the buttons, ports, antenna cut-outs and more. A report from 91Mobiles shared these renders with the world. Inspecting the renders, Huawei P40 will feature a flat display along with a punch-hole design. The punch-hole will feature a dual-camera setup for selfies. Moving to the back, we will get a rectangular camera module with a triple-camera Leica-branded setup. Huawei has also added a dual-LED flash unit as part of the rear camera setup.

Taking a closer look, we can see the volume rocker and power button on the right side of the smartphone. One can also see the antenna cut-outs on the sides, top, and bottom of the smartphone. Similar to other modern smartphones, the rear camera setup is likely to make the smartphone a bit wobbly on a flat surface. The bottom side of the smartphone features a USB Type-C port, along with speaker grills on the right and a microphone hole on the left of the port.

As per past reports, the smartphone is likely to come with Kirin 990 SoC along with 5G connectivity. The smartphone also comes with Android 10-based EMUI 10. Huawei is also expected to add an improved periscope camera setup on the device.