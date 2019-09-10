comscore Huawei P40 may ship with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

A few reports suggest that the Huawei P40 will ship with the company's own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google's Android. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 6:31 PM IST
(Representational image)

Huawei is expected to launch the successor to the Huawei P30 smartphone in March next year. A few reports suggest that the Huawei P40 will ship with the company’s own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google’s Android. This information was reportedly revealed by Richard Yu, the head of Huawei‘s consumer business.

Yu, said during a media interview that if the situation does not change with the United States government, Huawei will start using its HarmonyOS, Gizchina reports. He has also confirmed that the company’s HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones. But Huawei is waiting to see if the situation with the United States changes. Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries likethe Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

Honor V30 to be the first smartphone with 5G-enabled Kirin 990 SoC under the hood

Also Read

Honor V30 to be the first smartphone with 5G-enabled Kirin 990 SoC under the hood

Separately, the company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019. The Kirin 990 SoC comes with 10.3 billion transistors. Talking about CPU, there are two powerful Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.86GHz. Then you have two Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.36Ghz, and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.95GHz. The chipset also comes with a 16-core Mali G76 GPU which should offer enough power for smooth mobile gaming experience.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei Kirin 990 5G SoC can deliver speeds up to 2.3Gbps (downlink) and up to 1.25Gbps (uplink). In comparison, the Snapdragon X55 modem can achieve speeds up to 7Gbps. However, that’s because Qualcomm supports faster mmWave technology, whereas Huawei doesn’t. Moreover, Qualcomm is yet to announce the CPU with integrated 5G.

The new chipset comes with 5th-gen image signal process to enable new DSLR-level noise reduction tech. Huawei says this is the first on a smartphone. It will support new camera sensors up to 64-megapixel resolution. The chipset will also offer 4K 60FPS encoding and decoding. The new chipset is likely to power the upcoming Mate X and Mate 30 series smartphones that are due to launch on September 19 in Munich.

With inputs from IANS

