comscore Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite could be unveiled on March 26: Report
News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite could be unveiled on March 26: Report

News

The company also launched the P30 series on the same date back in March 2019. This along with a new report could suggest a possible Huawei P40 announcement on March 26.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 8:02 PM IST
huawei p40 pro leaked render

The Huawei P40 series is one of the most anticipated sets of smartphones that will arrive this year. Now Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong as hinted that the device will arrive in March. Information from China has suggested that the phone could launch on March 26.

Related Stories


According to reports from mydrivers.com via GizChina, the rumored date could be a possibility but there is no official confirmation yet. The Huawei P40 series will rely heavily on its customer base in China. However, the phone will also likely launch in select markets outside the base country. Huawei launched the P30 series last year in March, specifically on March 26.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

What we know so far

The Huawei P40 series is expected to launch in thee variants. These are the regular P40, the P40 Pro and the P40 Lite. The smartphones will use a punch-hole full-screen design. The P40 and the P40 Lite are expected to feature flat screens, but the Huawei P40 Pro could actually feature a curved virtually bezel-less screen.

Huawei P40 Pro: Expected specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro leaks have hinted at a 6.5-6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Under the hood is likely to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Alongside will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Backing up the device will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Recent renders showcase a dual selfie camera on the front, along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei Nova 6. The display comes with thin bezels and a slight chin at the bottom.

Huawei P40 Pro leak: Case renders hint at a whopping five cameras on the back

Also Read

Huawei P40 Pro leak: Case renders hint at a whopping five cameras on the back

CEO Richard Yu recently also revealed that P40 series will run the company’s own HarmonyOS instead of Google‘s Android. He also confirmed that HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones. In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 8:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 Pro new leaks reveal OLED panel, more
News
Redmi K30 Pro new leaks reveal OLED panel, more
Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

News

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

Reliance Jio connected car tech revealed at Auto Expo 2020

News

Reliance Jio connected car tech revealed at Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

News

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Redmi K30 Pro new leaks reveal OLED panel, more

Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

Reliance Jio connected car tech revealed at Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26
Huawei P40 Pro real-life image reveals front design

News

Huawei P40 Pro real-life image reveals front design
New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Laptops

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price
Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung

News

Huawei pips Apple, becomes 2nd largest brand globally after Samsung
Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go sale starting February 1

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go sale starting February 1

हिंदी समाचार

Wifi Dabba 1 रुपये में देगी 1GB डाटा, रिलायंस जियो फाइबर को मिलेगी टक्कर

Trending Technology News Today : Amazon Echo Show 8 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन कल 6 फरवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia Smart TV कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Samsung Galaxy S20 LED प्रोटेक्टिव केस ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर स्पॉट हुआ

News

Redmi K30 Pro new leaks reveal OLED panel, more
News
Redmi K30 Pro new leaks reveal OLED panel, more
Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26
Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

News

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification
Reliance Jio connected car tech revealed at Auto Expo 2020

News

Reliance Jio connected car tech revealed at Auto Expo 2020
MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

News

MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities