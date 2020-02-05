Huawei P40 series could be unveiled on March 26

The Huawei P40 series is one of the most anticipated sets of smartphones that will arrive this year. Now Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong as hinted that the device will arrive in March. Information from China has suggested that the phone could launch on March 26.

According to reports from mydrivers.com via GizChina, the rumored date could be a possibility but there is no official confirmation yet. The Huawei P40 series will rely heavily on its customer base in China. However, the phone will also likely launch in select markets outside the base country. Huawei launched the P30 series last year in March, specifically on March 26.

What we know so far

The Huawei P40 series is expected to launch in thee variants. These are the regular P40, the P40 Pro and the P40 Lite. The smartphones will use a punch-hole full-screen design. The P40 and the P40 Lite are expected to feature flat screens, but the Huawei P40 Pro could actually feature a curved virtually bezel-less screen.

Huawei P40 Pro: Expected specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro leaks have hinted at a 6.5-6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Under the hood is likely to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 SoC. Alongside will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Backing up the device will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Recent renders showcase a dual selfie camera on the front, along with a punch-hole display. This design is similar to what we have seen on the Huawei Nova 6. The display comes with thin bezels and a slight chin at the bottom.

CEO Richard Yu recently also revealed that P40 series will run the company’s own HarmonyOS instead of Google‘s Android. He also confirmed that HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones. In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.