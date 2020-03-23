Chinese smartphone brand Huawei is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Huawei P40 series on March 26. The much-awaited flagship phone series consists of the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. However, that hasn’t stopped the entire specification list of both phones from leaking ahead of the launch on March 26.

The leak of the series comes from popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. Note that we only have the leaked details for the vanilla and the Pro model of the series. There is also a third phone launching called the P40 Lite. There is however no new detail or leak on the new phone.

Huawei P40 Pro expected specifications

According to the leak, the new P40 Pro will feature a 6.58-inch display. The phone will be powered by the company’s own flagship Kirin 990 5G processor. The smartphone will also feature a Leica Ultra Vison quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup will consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 40-megapixel secondary sensor. The module will also include a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor and lastly a 3D ToF sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro will also, according to the leak, use the Huawei XD Fusion Engine for pictures. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature 50x SuperSensing Zoom with stabilization in the telephoto lens. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel main sensor along with a secondary depth sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly be available in the same silver, gold, black, blue and breathing crystal finishes as the standard model. Other leaks have however also hinted at a new mint green color variant along with the others. Huawei is also expected to put in a 4,200mAh battery with 40W wired charging support and 27W or 40W wireless charging support.

Huawei P40 expected specifications

The vanilla Huawei P40 will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch display and will also be powered by the same Kirin 990 5G SoC. The phone will sport a triple-rear camera setup. This will consist of a 50-megapixel main sensor along with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. There will also be an 8-megapixel third sensor with Huawei’s XD Fusion Engine for pictures. The camera setup on the back will reportedly also feature 30X zoom support. The front will have the same 32-megapixel camera sensor. The phone is expected to feature a 3,800mAh battery, with an unspecified fast charging mechanism.

Huawei is also expected to launch a special variant of the P40 Pro. This variant will be called the Pro Plus or P40 Premium. It is expected to feature a 52-megapixel 1/1.28” Sony IMX700 Hexadeca Bayer RYYB lens. This will be accompanied by a 40-megapixel 1/1.5” Sony IMX650 ultrawide Cine RGGB lens. There will also be a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a dual prism periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.