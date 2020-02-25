Huawei’s P40 series of smartphones is one of the most awaited phones of the year. A recent revelation by the brand has now revealed that the smartphone series will now launch in late March, specifically on March 26. The P40 series will consist of the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite.

The Huawei P40 series was originally expected to be unveiled during the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, Spain. However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus threat, leading many brands including Huawei to push back their launch dates for various products. Huawei will now hold an event in Paris, France for the launch of the P40 series.

Huawei P40 series: What we know so far

There have been various leaks and renders of the phone series already. We know a large portion of what to expect from the phones, especially the P40 Pro. The P40 and P40 Pro will both feature OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. Further, both phones will also run on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box.

The Huawei P40 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup. Meanwhile, the P40 Pro is expected to feature a new Penta-camera setup on the back. This includes a 64-megapixel main lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a ToF sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro will also feature a curved screen with nearly no bezels. The phone will feature the dual-front camera setups in a pill-shaped punch-hole. Recent leaks also suggested that the phone could feature a new ‘Mint Green’ color option. Another leak suggested that at least one variant of the phone series could feature a ceramic body.

What about Google services?

With the ongoing war with the USA, Huawei will still not be able to use any Google services on the phone. The issue shook the launch of the Huawei P30 Pro last year and looks like it will continue to bother the company for a while. Regardless, Huawei will go ahead with its own baked HarmonyOS on the P40 series. The Google apps and services will also be replaced with other similar alternatives. We should see more confirmed information on the Huawei P40 series closer to the launch.