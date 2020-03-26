comscore Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset
News

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom, Leica Ultra Vision camera and Kirin 990 5G chipset

News

Huawei P40 series takes mobile photography to a whole new level with 10x optical zoom, 100x hybrid zoom and 50-megapixel main Leica camera.

  • Updated: March 26, 2020 8:29 PM IST
Huawei P40 Pro 3

Huawei P40 series, the successor to P30 series, is now official. The company launched the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus via an online launch event. With the new P-series, the company is further raising the bar for mobile photography. They are being dubbed as “Visionary Photography” experience in a mobile form factor. While in the past, we have seen two flagship smartphones, this year, Huawei is introducing three flagship devices.

Related Stories


All the three models are identical from the front with a pill-shaped punch hole display. Huawei P40 has a 6.1-inch flat OLED display while the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ pack a larger 6.58 curved OLED display. They support 90Hz, which might come as a surprise when the industry is moving towards 120Hz panels. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, says this is the best balance that the company could strike with its devices.

In terms of design, all the three devices bring the design elements seen with P30 and Mate 30 series. There is a quad-curve overflow display at the front with thinner bezels surrounding it. The back has a rectangular camera setup that is aligned to what Huawei calls as “Art Of Balanced Rhythm” design. Huawei P40 packs a 3800mAh battery and comes in five colors. The P40 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery and also comes in five colors. These include Classic Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, also has a 4200mAh battery and comes in ceramic white or ceramic black color.

Huawei, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei Watch GT 2e

The real difference this year comes in the form of new matte finish in the form of silver frost and blush gold colors. They are resistant to fingerprint and also refract light. All the three devices come with a 30 percent faster inscreen fingerprint sensor. The P40 is IP53 certified while P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are IP68 certified. However, Huawei P-series has always been about cameras and this year is no different.

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review: The last great GMS phone from Huawei?

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review: The last great GMS phone from Huawei?

Let’s first talk about the selfie camera. All the three models feature a 32-megapixel main camera paired with an IR Depth/Gesture camera and an ambient/proximity sensor. This will allow for face unlock, smart gesture and AI private view. The only difference being that P40 gets a fixed focus camera while other two models get autofocus. The real deal is, of course, the rear camera setup called Leica Ultra Vision camera. Huawei P40 has triple while P40 Pro has quad rear cameras. The P40 Pro+ takes it a step further with penta camera setup.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture. They use a larger 1/1.28-inch sensor, which is larger than the 1/1.33-inch sensor seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. They are also the world’s first to feature full pixel Octa PD Autofocus. Huawei has also upgraded to 8 color channels for better color precision. There is also optical image stabilization with this main sensor. On the Huawei P40, the main camera is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ have a 40-megapixel ultra wide cine sensor with f/1.8 aperture. They also feature a 3D ToF sensor for depth sensing. The Huawei P40 Pro has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom. The P40 Pro+ has two telephoto cameras for 10x optical zoom. The first is an 8-megapixel standard lens while the second is an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 240mm equivalent focal length. Huawei says P40 is capable of 204800 ISO while P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are capable of 409600 ISO.

Huawei, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei P40 series is powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC, the most powerful chipset made by the company. The P40 and P40 Pro support 27W fast wireless charging while P40 Pro+ gets 40W fast wireless charging. They also run EMUI 10.1 with multi-window support. There is no support for Google Mobile Services but Huawei is introducing “Hey Celia” as an alternative to Google Assistant. Huawei is using the P40 series as a way to show its alternative to Google applications.

Huawei P40 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at €799. The Huawei P40 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at €999. Both the models will go on sale from April 7, 2020. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, will only be available in June for €1399. It will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage. This device seems to have been impacted by Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdown of factories.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 7:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 26, 2020 8:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
News
Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Wearables

Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

News

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Wearables

Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Huawei to extend product warranty till June

News

Huawei to extend product warranty till June
Royole Flexpai 2 unveiled with improved foldable display

News

Royole Flexpai 2 unveiled with improved foldable display

हिंदी समाचार

Coronovirus Impact : फेसबुक और गूगल को होगा करीब 44 बिलियन डॉलर का नुकसान

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीन नए स्मार्टफोन दमदार कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुए लॉन्च

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च को लेकर आई ये अहम जानकारी

Coronavirus ट्रैकिंग एप बना रही है सरकार, एंड्रॉयड और iOS यूजर्स कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

News

Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
News
Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India
Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand
Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench

News

Vivo S6 5G spotted with Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC on Geekbench
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra