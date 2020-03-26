Huawei P40 series goes official with up to 10x optical zoom | BGR India

Huawei P40 series, the successor to P30 series, is now official. The company launched the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus via an online launch event. With the new P-series, the company is further raising the bar for mobile photography. They are being dubbed as “Visionary Photography” experience in a mobile form factor. While in the past, we have seen two flagship smartphones, this year, Huawei is introducing three flagship devices.

All the three models are identical from the front with a pill-shaped punch hole display. Huawei P40 has a 6.1-inch flat OLED display while the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ pack a larger 6.58 curved OLED display. They support 90Hz, which might come as a surprise when the industry is moving towards 120Hz panels. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, says this is the best balance that the company could strike with its devices.

In terms of design, all the three devices bring the design elements seen with P30 and Mate 30 series. There is a quad-curve overflow display at the front with thinner bezels surrounding it. The back has a rectangular camera setup that is aligned to what Huawei calls as “Art Of Balanced Rhythm” design. Huawei P40 packs a 3800mAh battery and comes in five colors. The P40 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery and also comes in five colors. These include Classic Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, also has a 4200mAh battery and comes in ceramic white or ceramic black color.

The real difference this year comes in the form of new matte finish in the form of silver frost and blush gold colors. They are resistant to fingerprint and also refract light. All the three devices come with a 30 percent faster inscreen fingerprint sensor. The P40 is IP53 certified while P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are IP68 certified. However, Huawei P-series has always been about cameras and this year is no different.

Let’s first talk about the selfie camera. All the three models feature a 32-megapixel main camera paired with an IR Depth/Gesture camera and an ambient/proximity sensor. This will allow for face unlock, smart gesture and AI private view. The only difference being that P40 gets a fixed focus camera while other two models get autofocus. The real deal is, of course, the rear camera setup called Leica Ultra Vision camera. Huawei P40 has triple while P40 Pro has quad rear cameras. The P40 Pro+ takes it a step further with penta camera setup.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture. They use a larger 1/1.28-inch sensor, which is larger than the 1/1.33-inch sensor seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. They are also the world’s first to feature full pixel Octa PD Autofocus. Huawei has also upgraded to 8 color channels for better color precision. There is also optical image stabilization with this main sensor. On the Huawei P40, the main camera is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ have a 40-megapixel ultra wide cine sensor with f/1.8 aperture. They also feature a 3D ToF sensor for depth sensing. The Huawei P40 Pro has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom. The P40 Pro+ has two telephoto cameras for 10x optical zoom. The first is an 8-megapixel standard lens while the second is an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 240mm equivalent focal length. Huawei says P40 is capable of 204800 ISO while P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are capable of 409600 ISO.

Huawei P40 series is powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC, the most powerful chipset made by the company. The P40 and P40 Pro support 27W fast wireless charging while P40 Pro+ gets 40W fast wireless charging. They also run EMUI 10.1 with multi-window support. There is no support for Google Mobile Services but Huawei is introducing “Hey Celia” as an alternative to Google Assistant. Huawei is using the P40 series as a way to show its alternative to Google applications.

Huawei P40 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at €799. The Huawei P40 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at €999. Both the models will go on sale from April 7, 2020. The P40 Pro+, on the other hand, will only be available in June for €1399. It will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage. This device seems to have been impacted by Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdown of factories.