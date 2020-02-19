Huawei CEO Richard Yu recently revealed that the upcoming P40 series will be announced towards the end of March. The P series is expected to feature three phones for the first time. This includes the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite. Further, there’s an even higher-end model of the P40 Pro called the p40 Pro Premium in talks.

Two of these smartphones recently picked up certifications from Chinese authority TENAA. One of the phones is the P40 with model number ANA-AN00/ ANA-TN00. The other is the Huawei P40 Pro with model number ELS-AN00/ ELS-TN00.

The certifications don’t reveal a lot about the phone’s specifications. However, it does confirm that both the Huawei devices are 5G ready smartphones. These phones will be capable of supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes of 5G.

Huawei P40

According to an earlier leaked render, the Huawei P40 will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole notch on the front, housing two camera sensors. On the back will be a rectangular camera module with a triple-camera setup. This likely includes an ultra-wide-angle lens and a ToF sensor along with the main camera sensor. The Leica-branded camera will have a dual-LED flash next to it and the whole module will make a slight protrusion towards the outside.

Huawei P40 Pro

The P40 Pro will flaunt a more-curvy frame along the side edges. This looked like a slightly toned-down version of the waterfall display design in a recent leak. The phone was also revealed to feature small, almost negligible bezels on the top and bottom. On the back, the Huawei P40 Pro’s rectangular camera module will house a total of four camera sensors. These will likely be a main camera lens, along with a cinematic lens, a periscope lens, and a ToF sensor.