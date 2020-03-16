Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is currently working on its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, the Huawei P40 series. As part of the series, the company plans to launch multiple smartphones covering a range of price points. We already know that the company will unveil the device lineup at an online launch event of March 26. However, the company has not shared much information about the device lineup. We have some ideas about the specifications but we will have to wait for the launch for confirmed hardware details. According to a new report, the top of the line Huawei P40 Pro 5G was just spotted on benchmarking-website Geekbench. Let’s have a closer look.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G Geekbench listing details

According to a report from SlashLeaks, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G comes with a code name ELS-NX9. The listing also revealed the Android version of the software on the upcoming smartphone. Unsurprisingly, the smartphone will come with an Android 10-based Operating System. Taking a closer look at the report, the smartphone will offer a variant with 8GB RAM. Huawei will likely offer other RAM options to give interested users some choice. The benchmark listing did not reveal the SoC of the Huawei P40 Pro 5G. But, it does seem that the company has gone with its in-house Kirin 990 SoC. It also uses the smartphone for its top of the line Mate 30 series and Max Xs foldable smartphone.

Considering the device using a similar SoC as its previous flagship smartphone lineup, the benchmark results are somewhat similar. According to the report, Huawei P40 Pro 5G scored 776 in the single-core test and 3182 in the multi-core test. These numbers are just slightly better than the Mate 30 Pro.

In addition, we already know that the smartphone will feature 5G connectivity. As per past reports, the company will also launch Huawei P40 and the P40 Premium Edition. The Premium Edition is expected to feature a Penta camera setup on the back.