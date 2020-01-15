Apart from the upcoming Samsung S20 series, perhaps the next most talked about smartphone is the Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 series has also been heavily leaked and speculated on. While we already have a bunch of information about the Huawei P40, new leaks and rumors keep flowing in.

Now a new image by Twitter leaker @RODENT950 hints at the Huawei P40 Pro ditching the notch and going for a pill-shaped punch hole on the front. The phone will also a feature a highly curved screen that beats the curve on the Huawei P30 Pro. The new screen will apparently also curve a little on the top and bottom edges. Earlier renders of the phone had already suggested this screen design.

We can expect the Huawei P40 Pro to be sized pretty close to the Huawei P30 Pro. The image below shows the sizes of the Huawei P30 Pro (left) compared to the Huawei P40 Pro (center) and the Honor Magic 2 (right).

Huawei P40 Pro Camera

The Huawei P40 cameras are also a big speculation point since the P series flagships are known to provide one of the best camera performances in its class. The main sensor on the back of the Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be a new 52-megapixel lens that will take 13-megapixel pictures by default using a quad-bayer filter.

The new sensor reportedly features a pixel size of 0.96μm. This will give the 13-megapixel shots effectively a big pixel size of 1.92μm. In comparison, the 48-megapixel sensors that most phones use feature a 1.6μm pixel size on the 12-megapixel binned shots. Note that all this is just a rumor at this point. A similar rumor also reported that the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor. Teme also tweeted about the P40 Pro being available in two ceramic white and dark grey versions. The Huawei P40 series will be launched in March 2020 in an event in Paris.

