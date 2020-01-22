comscore Huawei P40 Pro first live images show dual punch hole display | BGR India
Huawei P40 Pro first live images leak; shows dual punch hole display

Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be launched in March and could be joined by three more variants. The smartphone will lack Google apps but will make up for it with alternatives.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 9:48 AM IST
Huawei P40 Pro live image

Photo: Weibo via GSMArena

Huawei P40 series, the successor to Huawei P30, is expected to launch in March. Ahead of the launch, there are rumors of Huawei launching four devices in the series. Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro are expected to be joined by Huawei P40 Pro Premium. Huawei P40 Pro Premium has already leaked in the form of renders, revealing its ceramic back. Now, the main device has also surfaced online which shows key design elements. These are the first live photos of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Huawei P40 Pro leaks in the form of live images

These first live photos of the Huawei P40 Pro appeared on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform. Digital Chat, which is the original source of this leak, has since deleted the original post. But the photos have stayed on the internet and reveals major details. The popular tech leaker in China has shared two images of the device. The first image shows the front of the device and it clearly reveals the dual punch hole selfie camera. The image also shows that the status bar is set to black.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

The device is placed in a case and it aims to conceal the curved nature of the device. There are rumors that all the four sides of the Huawei P40 Pro curve to meet the back panel. This will be even more curved than the waterfall display seen on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The case seems to be designed with the intention of concealing the top and bottom sides of the device. The second photo shows the backside of the device and yes, it conceals the rear camera setup. There are two flaps to hide the two columns of camera hardware.

The leaked render from Evan Blass showed the P40 Pro will feature a total of five cameras on the back. It is expected to have two columns of camera setup. It is also likely to be similar to Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite in terms of layout. Huawei P40 series is expected to be unveiled at an event in Paris in March. It is also confirmed that the device will lack Google apps but make up for it with improved camera setup. Huawei might also officially announce a mapping solution from TomTom as replacement to Google Maps.

