Huawei P40 Pro front panel leaks out will all-screen display

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is gearing up to launch a number of smartphones in the coming months. The most anticipated device of the lot is Huawei P40 series, the upcoming Huawei smartphone series. Months before the launch, a number of key aspects of the device have already started surfacing online. As per a previous report, the smartphone maker will launch its Huawei P40 smartphone series in March 2020. We already know that the smartphone will feature Android 10-based EMUI skin out of the box. However, a new report has indicated some new information about the upcoming smartphone.

Huawei P40 design details

As per a report from GizChina, an alleged front panel for the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro leaked online. Taking a look at the panel we get a sense about some of the changes that Huawei may have made. First up, the panel seems to be 2.5D with curved sides. Beyond this, it also comes with very thin outlines with a lack of thick bottom chin. We also see that the panel does not feature a cutout for the front camera. This likely means that Huawei P40 Pro may not come with the usual dot-notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera. Instead, either the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera or a flipping camera as per past rumors.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

If Huawei opts for a flipping camera then it is worth noting that it is not the first time. Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus launched the Asus Zenfone 6 with a similar design. We already know most of the hardware details of the upcoming smartphone. As per past reports, the device will feature an OLED display.

P40 Pro will run on Kirin 990 SoC, a multi-camera setup on the back, fingerprint scanner, and more. The device is also expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery. Past reports also noted that the device will not come with a 3.5mm audio socket. In addition, the display os expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, the teaser renders for the P40 Pro have already surfaced online.